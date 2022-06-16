“James Harden staying? Guess 76ers not winning for a while!”: NBA Twitter goes ballistic as reports of the Beard’s future with the franchise start to surface

James Harden looks set to re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA Twitter has mixed reactions about the news!

The Philadelphia 76ers made the bold decision to trade for James Harden this season. The team essentially decided to trade Ben Simmons for The Beard, in the hopes that it would propel them to a championship.

The pairing of Harden and Joel Embiid had its ups and downs. While he performed well in the regular season, his reputation as an inconsistent Playoff player came back to haunt him.

With Embiid going down with an injury, Harden was expected to lead the team in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Unfortunately, he would fail to show up, as the 76ers fell to the Miami Heat.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been eliminated from the NBA playoffs. pic.twitter.com/hAy5vwRBYS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 13, 2022

Despite his inability to lead the 76ers through the Playoffs, Harden is still very much appreciated in Philadelphia. As such, reports have surfaced suggesting the team is planning to bring him back.

NBA Twitter has mixed reactions as the 76ers reportedly plan to bring back James Harden on a short-term deal

Free agency is almost upon us, and numerous superstars have the chance to test the market. One such superstar is James Harden, who could still activate his Player Option.

However, reports have surfaced suggesting that the 76ers are planning to bring The Beard back on a short-term deal this off-season.

This news, however, has led to some mixed reactions from fans all around the world. As such, many of them have taken to Twitter to express their joy or concern!

76ers not winning for a while https://t.co/ecTxYHTJIM — Tupac (@TupacAG) June 16, 2022

DUB https://t.co/sSkUfagany — (unfortunately) still trusting the process (@TrustingStill) June 16, 2022

76ers expected to not win a ring for the duration of said deal https://t.co/IjwhpwFtgX — ijo (@sondragianu_) June 16, 2022

Y’all gonna regret the shit you say about this guy https://t.co/75i51DAi5p — Ryan (@RyanChoi0) June 16, 2022

It looks like this could be a make-it or break-it season for James Harden. Hopefully, he once again gets players around the league to ‘Fear the Beard’!

