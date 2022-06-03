‘James Harden spends $500,000 on clothes every year’: When Russell Westbrook hilariously tried to estimate his teammate’s fashion expenses

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are two of the most well-dressed players in the NBA, and so there’s no question that two spend enormous amounts of money on clothes every year.

The two former All NBA players were teammates twice for two different teams. First, they were both members of the Oklahoma City Thunder team that featured Kevin Durant as well. That team made the NBA Finals but had the unfortunate fate of meeting the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh Heat in the Finals and lost in five games.

Then, after trades and breakups, Russell Westbrook and James Harden were reunited as members of the Houston Rockets. That experiment lasted only a year after Houston’s small-ball phenomenon didn’t work as well as they hoped.

Regardless of what they did on the court, off the court, the two never failed to look dripped out, and they made sure everyone was well aware of it.

Name a backcourt that can match Russell Westbrook and James Harden’s fashion game. I’ll be waiting. #Rockets #NBA #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/qT8ty6TGtS — Rockets Nation (@RocketsNationCP) July 13, 2019

Also Read: “I was praying to be 6’9 but I knew I wasn’t going to be Magic Johnson”: Kobe Bryant admitted he was disappointed with his stature in comparison to Lakers’ legendary guard

James Harden and Russell Westbrook tried to guess how much the other spent on clothes

If you’re trying to look as good as Westbrook and Harden do, you’re going to need to set aside some serious cash. Both players have invested heavily into their fashion games with their bank accounts taking major hits every year.

GQ did an interview with the two back in 2020, and they both tried to guess how much the other spent on clothes a year. Westbrook was asked first about Harden, and he had a quick answer ready for the interviewer.

“$500K. Half a mil. Minimum,” he said without any hesitation. The Beard didn’t seem to mind about this value, indicating that Westbrook may have hit the ballpark number.

Harden was then asked about Westbrook, and he replied, “I bet Russ spends $300K to $350K.” Again, Westbrook didn’t refute Harden indicating that the correct answer is probably in that range.

Those are massive amounts of money, and the difference between Harden and Westbrook’s spending may be due to the fact that Westbrook wears a lot of clothes from his own fashion line as well.

Those numbers sounds outrageous, but they make sense when you consider what kind of clothes the two have been seen in before. Harden owns $3,180 Rick Owens jacket, a $985 pair of Off-White pants, and $6,900 Burberry coat while Westbrook has a $4,240 OAMC shirt, a $1,280 pair of Rick Owens pants, and a $5,995 Ralph Lauren coat.

Russell Westbrook Estimates James Harden Spends $500K Annually on Clothes https://t.co/TKnSAU3IQk pic.twitter.com/00WFKSVTSO — Kayla Thompson (@Kayla_Thompson7) February 18, 2020

Also Read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo sued people for $100 Million+ for using ‘Greek Freak’”: Bucks’ MVP has filed over 52 cases over use of his intellectual property