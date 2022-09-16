“James Harden takes it to a different level with the steps”: Reggie Miller, who once took Jordan to game 7, swoons over NBA star’s step back

James Harden dominated the NBA with his lethal step back three but before him, Reggie Miller perfected the move in the 90s

James Harden was involved in one of the most dramatic trades of the previous season. The 6’5″ guard left Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxy.

Some would say that doesn’t exactly sound like an upgrade and they would be absolutely right. However, while the star power in Philadelphia was not at the same level, at least the Sixers had no players sitting out all New York and Toronto games.

For Harden, the choice was easy. He chose Sixers over the Brooklyn Nets and the primary reason was Kyrie’s part-time status.

To be fair to him, things looked bleak for the Nets. And kudos to Harden for joining the squad that at least reached the second round in the playoffs.

However, long before all this drama, Harden was an integral part of the Houston Rockets squad. He was something else there. Almost demon-like, possessed with the need to dominate the opponent.

The Beard perfected the art of step back in Houston. He became so good at it that for a season, he was the best shooter in the world.

In fact, James Harden got so good that even the legendary step back shooter Reggie Miller became a fan of his move.

Reggie Miller believes James Harden took the step back shot to the next level

Reggie Miller is widely regarded as one of the best three-point shooters in the history of the game. He ranks fourth in the all-time 3-pt made list, just behind Harden.

During Michael Jordan’s 6th championship run, Reggie Miller-led Pacers clashed with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan scored 28 in Game 7, Chicago moved on to the Finals, and the Pacers went home after a hard-fought battle.

Reggie Miller’s step back game was incredible. He had the ability to go both left and right, sink shots from mid-range and beyond the arc.

James Harden receiving this praise from the Hall of Famer is no mean feat. After all, Reggie was one of the first few players who truly weaponized the step back. His compliment proves how far Harden has really taken the move.

Reggie Miller in an interview with Dan Patrick revealed:

“In today’s game, those guys take it to a… James Harden takes it to a different level with the steps. I wish I could have done that. Ours was a little bit more traditional.”

Do you think James Harden has the best step back in history?

