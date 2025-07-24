Lance Stephenson Reveals How Paul George Did “Everything Right” During Rise With the Pacers

When Lance Stephenson and Paul George entered the league together in 2010 as rookies for the Indiana Pacers, they were two young talents with something to prove. They came in under very different circumstances. Stephenson was a second-round pick, 40th overall, while George was a first-round lottery pick, selected 10th overall.

Advertisement

Naturally, Stephenson questioned the gap. He believed he had just as much talent, if not more, and wondered whether he should have been “that guy” for the Pacers instead. That mindset sparked a competitive edge between the two.

During an appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn, Stephenson revealed that he and George constantly pushed each other, battling in practices and trying to outdo one another at every turn. Rather than divide them, that competitive fire helped both of them grow. Over time, Stephenson came to see that George wasn’t just talented. He was disciplined.

Stephenson paid close attention to how PG handled his business every day. From the way he trained to the seriousness he brought to practice, George was doing everything the right way. He said, “I used to watch him like, why they got him over me? And those was the reason. He was one of those guys that did everything right. First one in there, no injuries, strong body.”

One habit that especially stood out to Stephenson was film study. Early on, he admitted he didn’t get it. Watching tape wasn’t something he grew up doing. But for George, it was routine. He studied opponents, broke down plays, and found ways to improve by focusing on the details.

“I don’t watch film. He was on it. Somebody must’ve told him, like this is what you gotta do to learn the game, and he had it right away. I picked up on that as the season was going. I’m like, oh, that’s why they like doing this. So, I started doing it, and then I got my opportunity,” the ex-Los Angeles Laker added.

Stephenson’s respect for George grew from that point on. He stopped questioning the pecking order and started learning from him instead. He saw how George’s focus, structure, and mentality led to real success. While the competitive spirit between them remained, it became less about who should be the star and more about how they could grow together.

George and Stephenson never quite found postseason success together with the Pacers. In 2014, Stephenson moved on and began a journeyman career that saw him bounce around the league. George, on the other hand, became a nine-time All-Star and established himself as one of the NBA’s elite players. Perhaps that gap came down to the very difference Stephenson once pointed out: talent needs discipline to truly succeed.