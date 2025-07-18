“It’s a Crime”: NBA Champion Shocked by Chris Paul Being Ranked Higher Than Russell Westbrook and James Harden

Bleacher Report’s latest Top 100 NBA players list has stirred up plenty of debate. Even someone like Jeff Teague, who’s known for making some wild basketball takes, has some issues with it. This time, though, he might have a point. Teague couldn’t wrap his head around some of the rankings, especially where Chris Paul landed.

Paul was ranked 30th on the list, ahead of several MVPs and Hall of Famers. That didn’t sit well with Teague. On a recent episode of the Club 520 Podcast, he expressed his disappointment, and during the conversation, tried to rearrange the rankings.

For starters, James Harden (34th) and Russell Westbrook (48th) were both placed behind CP. Harden and Westbrook have each won MVPs, led the league in multiple statistical categories, and had stretches of dominance that arguably eclipse anything CP3 has done.

Teague said, “CP is higher than James Harden and Russell Westbrook, it’s a crime.” His issue with the ranking isn’t about CP’s 30th place on the ranking; he is more concerned about how someone has put him above Westbrook and Harden. When asked if Chris Paul deserves to be ranked above Vince Carter, he said, “I mean, they’re about the same to me.”

Teague was even more stunned to see Allen Iverson, ranked 36th, placed below Paul. Iverson is widely considered one of the most influential players of his era, a cultural icon who carried a team to the NBA Finals with sheer force of will. Iverson is also an MVP and has won four scoring titles and led the league in steals thrice.

“So, you think CP better than Allen Iverson? I’m never rolling. You get an MVP…I’m dead,” Teague said. Steve Nash was another shocker for Teague. The two-time MVP was ranked 35th, also behind Paul. Despite Paul’s longevity and consistency, Nash’s offensive impact and leadership during his peak years give him a strong case to be higher.

Teague said, “CP higher than Steve Nash, I’m dead.” The only comparison that didn’t completely throw Teague off was Jason Kidd. Ranked 33rd, just three spots below Paul, Teague wasn’t surprised by their proximity. Still, if he had to build a team from scratch, he’d take Kidd over Paul without hesitation.

As for Teague himself, he didn’t make the list, but his reaction speaks for plenty of fans and players who believe the rankings don’t fully reflect careers, accolades, or legacy.