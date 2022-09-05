James Harden was caught red handed staring at $100 million Nicki Minaj after her performance

James Harden has an interesting persona off the court. The All Star is known as a big time party person, and once he was caught in a funny situation.

The NBA introduced the NBA Awards Show in 2017 as a new way of dramatizing the regular season awards. Instead of handing out trophies at the playoffs, every award would be presented in a grand manner.

The stage would be set every time from now on, and it was quite the spectacle. Everyone dressed up fancy and showed up as if they were in for a party night.

During the 2017 award show, Nicki Minaj laid down a spectacular performance, and after that, the cameras panned to the players. James Harden was staring happily along, caught red handed.

It was a funny moment to watch, but at the end of day, it is Nicki Minaj, and she is quite the performer.

James Harden is set to contend for a title with a revamped 76ers squad

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference over the last few years, but they’ve yet to make it to the Finals.

Last year, Joel Embiid was on an MVP path, and the team made a blockbuster move to trade for James Harden. Everything looked like it was going their way until Embiid went down with an injury and the team stumbled in the playoffs.

This year, things look different. Harden has been working out harder than ever, and he looks ready for the full 82 game marathon. Additionally, Harden took a paycut this year to help the 76ers out.

That allowed the team to build up some depth behind Harden and Embiid, signing PJ Tucker and Danuel House. Embiid will still be the dominant force he’s been. He might have some extra motivation after finishing second in MVP voting for the past two years.

Harden also has the advantage of having a full season with Philly to get acclimated. Last year, things were a little rushed, and he had trouble finding his role after being traded. Now, the team is well set for a title run, and it would be disappointing if they couldn’t make it over the hump.

Wake up, new James Harden workout video just dropped pic.twitter.com/j6Wut1Op0K — Aidan Doc🧸 (@AidanDoc_) August 10, 2022

