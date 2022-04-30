“James Harden you balled in Game 6 against Toronto, now you need to do it again”: Stephen A. Smith addresses Joel Embiid’s injury not forgetting to diss Kyrie Irving

Veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith expresses his sorrow on learning about Joel Embiid’s injury, taking to social media but doesn’t forget to throw shade on Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Joel Embiid’s injury has not only come as a shocker for the Sixers but hoop fans across the globe. The recently crowned scoring champion suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion during Game Six against the Raptors. Embiid was elbowed in the face by Raptors big man Pascal Siakam.

under 4 minutes left in the game, closing out a series, up almost 30, why Joel Embiid even on the floor pic.twitter.com/XWwNMuaroC — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) April 30, 2022

There is no timetable on Embiid’s return, making things scary for the Sixers as they head to Miami to face the Heat in the eastern conference semi-finals. With Embiid out, a lot of the offensive load now shifts on former MVP James Harden, who doesn’t look like the scoring beast he once was.

The Beard hasn’t been the same since his hamstring injury in 2020, struggling in his efficiency from the field. Nonetheless, this is the perfect opportunity for Harden to silence his critics, especially come playoff time. The Sixers guard did show glimpses of his old self during the recent Game Six against the Raptors.

With the news of Embiid’s injury breaking out, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith posted a clip on his social media account. The First Take analyst was extremely upset with the news but didn’t forget to send a reminder to Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Stephen A. Smith addresses Joel Embiid’s injury with a diss at Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Well, we all know Smith’s love for the South Beach, for which he is always unapologetic. Though the First Take analyst had picked the Heat over the Sixers in the upcoming series, he wanted to see Embiid on the court balling.

The veteran analyst took to social media to express his views on this development, not forgetting to throw shots at Irving and Harden.

“Damn, look ain’t no need to lie, we all know where I want to be for the eastern conference finals. I want to be in South Beach, I want to be in Miami, I ain’t apologizing for that to a damn soul but not this way.”

“I want Joel Embiid on the court, I want him balling, I want him putting on his greatness on display as I want for everybody. If you great and you can ball, I want you out there, so we can see your greatness put on display, do you hear me Kyrie?”

Smith added,

“James Harden, you balled in Game Six against Toronto, that’s the James Harden that I was talking about. You ain’t, what you use to be in Houston, we don’t see that dude anymore but last night when against Toronto Game Six, I saw a little difference, I like that bro, now you need to do it again.”

Well, one cannot help but agree with Smith’s points on Harden, as with Embiid out, The Beard needs to take the driving seat.

