Paul Pierce Voices Concerns About Joel Embiid’s Health While Predicting Another Disappointing 76ers Season

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid made only 19 appearances last season before an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April took him out of action. With just a couple months left till September’s training camp, the 76ers expect Embiid to have made a full recovery and join their 2025-26 campaign. Unfortunately, Boston Celtics veteran Paul Pierce doesn’t quite see it going their way.

Last week, 76ers’ president Daryl Morey spoke with Embiid hours ahead of the first round of Wednesday night’s draft. Following what seemed to be a fruitful conversation, Morey told the media that the All-Star was recovering well and making promising progress on his way back to the team.

“He’s very engaged, attacking rehab. Doing everything he can to be out there. He had a meeting with [the surgeon] this week. All things, to use a NASA term, are nominal. Things are going well and expected, and we expect that to continue,” Morey revealed. But Pierce isn’t buying it. He claims to have seen nothing in Embiid’s attitude to suggest a fruitful change.

“No, Philly ain’t going to be there,” he said about the 76ers’ chances of winning a title this season and attributed it to Embiid’s injury concerns.

“I am not sure if Embiid’s knees are going to hold up. He’s gotta slim up, I think just to take pressure off his knees, just because he’s heavy. The same with Zion. They have got to slim up,” Pierce argued.

“When you keep having the same knee injuries, you have got to take some weight and pressure off them. It just is. This is just … It is what it is. Physics! Like dawg, I am putting too much weight on, I am pounding on wood, like come on, you have got to drop some shed. That’s the first thing I am going to look at preseason,” Pierce asserted.

Embiid had notably had a meniscus surgery on February 6 last year after Jonathan Kuminga fell on his leg. He eventually returned for the playoffs but without having made a complete recovery. Previous injuries plagued him as well, featuring in only 58 regular season games and 7 playoffs since being named NBA MVP for the 2022-23 season.

The 2014 #3 draft pick had to reckon with multiple injuries even before he had made it to the NBA; most notably, a stress fracture took him out for two years after being drafted out of Kansas. Since then, he’s suffered a bone bruise, meniscus tear, busted orbital bone, sprained shoulder, tendinitis, torn ligaments and Bell’s Palsy.

Could a change in weight help him prevent future injuries? Perhaps! But it doesn’t matter, according to Pierce. He simply doesn’t believe Embiid is going to do what’s needed.

“I am going to watch … You know, you could tell a cat when they come to preseason. Oh, they shed something, okay, cool. Maybe they got something … They have been in the league so long, if he doesn’t have that mindset already, then I am not confident that moving forward, you’re going to have that approach,” he asserted.

Pierce, interestingly, isn’t the only veteran to think so. While he wasn’t as explicit as Pierce, 76ers alum Charles Barkley has also shared stories of how Embiid’s not-so-proactive approach to practice once turned off Billy Cunningham.

Barkley on why the 76ers will never win

Speaking on The Mike Missanelli Show, Barkley talked about an incident from 5 years ago when the legendary Cunningham showed up at the training ground to watch his former team prepare for the season. After a short time, Cunningham decided to pack up and leave, much to Barkley’s curiosity.

As the story goes, after a light session in the gym, the team was informed that they were running off to practice. Weirdly, Embiid didn’t seem particularly interested, as the rest of the team went on for another hour and a half.

“And Billy says, ‘We gotta go.’ I said, ‘Why, Billy?’ He says, ‘The best player, when they sit down instead of scrimmaging, this team is never going to be successful.’ Billy was pissed,” revealed Barkley.

Barkley himself had been rather critical of Embiid for missing last season’s opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. “I want to get this number right, and this is crazy, and bless the kid, No. 1; he just signed for three years, $193 million. Three years, $193 million — to play basketball. We’re not steel workers, we’re not nurses,” argued an angry Chuck.

Hopefully, Embiid can prove his detractors wrong, return to training and join the 76ers for their preseason games in early October against the New York Knicks in Abu Dhabi.