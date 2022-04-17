“James Harden, you’re old yo!”: How Tyrese Maxey roasted his Sixers teammate and 2018 NBA MVP following their blowout win in Game 1 vs Toronto Raptors

Tyrese Maxey has received a tremendous boost in his confidence and the way he speaks to the world ever since the arrival of James Harden.

Maxey has been improving with each passing day during his time as a Sixers player. Daryl Morey drafted this former John Calipari ward with high hopes, and it seems his bet has paid off.

While Tyrese had a pretty wretched run throughout his rookie season, he’s caught fire as a sophomore in the league. ‘Mad Max’ Maxey has had numerous 30-point games all through the 2021-22 NBA regular season.

He’s even upped the ante by a notch or two, judging from his performance on Saturday evening. The 21-year-old tallied 38 points as the Raptors keyed in on the Sixers’ MVP candidates, leaving him a lot freer in the process.

Tyrese Maxey SHOWED UP in his first ever playoff start

14-21 FG

5-8 3PT

Tyrese Maxey pokes fun at James Harden following a 38-point outing

Maxey finished the game missing only 7 of his 21 shot attempts. 5 of his 14 field goal makes came off of 3-point attempts, 8 of which he took. This hot shooting performance of his continued even after he cooled down in the locker room.

Maxey joined Joel Embiid and James Harden in the press box, eager to let his hair down after a dominant performance in his debut as a playoff starter.

He found the right opportunity when Harden was asked about something that led him to think back to his first-ever year making the playoffs. As the Beard began citing his own playoff experiences, Maxey rattled off a joke to lower the temperature of the room.

“You’re old, yo!”

"You're old, yo!"

The 33-year-old 3-time scoring champion is doubtless past his athletic prime these days. These jokes will probably age a lot better as the mercurial volume scorer digs deeper into his playing career. They’d definitely be well-suited – Harden has always had an exemplary old-man game.