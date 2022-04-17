“Proud of Philadelphia 76ers for their 180 degree turn”: When Joel Embiid heartily praised Sixers front office for their bailout plan in post-Covid economy

Joel Embiid, who hails from Cameroon and is one of this year’s top NBA MVP candidates, praises the Philadelphia 76ers front office.

As a person who’s observed poverty from up close in Africa, Embiid is a kindly, generous man. While he’s currently signed to a supermax extension, the 5-time All-Star is also taking up philanthropic initiatives.

Jojo, or ‘Troel’ Embiid as he calls himself on Twitter, is a former recipient of the NBA Cares Community award. He was felicitated with this monthly honor back in March 2021, but such honors are hardly signs of a slowdown.

In the past, Embiid has pumped in over $100,000 for Covid-19 relief efforts. He put in a further $500,000 in April 2021 for Covid-19 relief in the city of Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid’s $100K donation will provide: -15,000 meals

-4,000 clothing items

-Care & treatment of 1,000 homeless individuals receiving COVID vaccines

-Support for 30+ formerly homeless families

-Funding a 6-week summer camp for at-risk youth

-Shelter for 300+ teens in need pic.twitter.com/NLczfspWG7 — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 6, 2021

Don’t forget!! Our @sixers Youth Foundation charity auction ends TONIGHT at 10pm EST ⏰ We’ve got game-used uniforms of Harden, Embiid, Maxey, Tobias, Matisse, and many more all for sale now! 🔔 Bid now for a great cause! 🤝❤️https://t.co/f6JFiiqPyL pic.twitter.com/GRcHO4pxf6 — Goldin (@GoldinCo) March 14, 2022

Joel Embiid praised the Sixers front office for their U-turn on employee relief back in 2020

Josh Harris – the owner of the 76ers – had initially proposed a pay cut of 20% for Sixers employees last year. Harris did it with the view of preserving the franchise’s long-term financial health in the face of the Covid crisis.

This move ticked off his franchise player, who volunteered to personally pony up the deficit money. Josh Harris had to change tack when it became clear that Embiid wouldn’t let the pay cut slide.

The Sixers owner became a staunch supporter of his employees’ financial wellbeing at the behest of Joel Embiid. Such a reception to his words prompted Embiid to tweet his support for the organization about 2 years back.

This initiative is something that Josh Harris has also carried into this NBA season.

Sixers owner Josh Harris and wife Marjorie made a six figure donation to 3 local homeless shelters:

Project HOME, Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission and Youth Service Joel Embiid donated his All Star winnings last year, Sixers matched and they are following up this year pic.twitter.com/aZrp5OkpHD — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 24, 2022

