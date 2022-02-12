“The OKC Thunder are the first team in the Western Conference to achieve the ‘Fetty Wap’ record”: How Shai Gilgeous Alexander and company have reached a record of 17-38

The OKC Thunder are the first team in the Western Conference in the past 4 years to put up the ‘Fetty Wap’ record of 17-38.

Sam Presti helped the OKC Thunder establish themselves as Western Conference powerhouse almost immediately after the shift from Seattle to OKC. In merely his 3rd season with the team, he had the trio of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden lead the team to a 50-32 record in the latter’s sophomore and rookie seasons, respectively.

After a decade’s worth of title contention and subsequent postseason contention, Presti blew up his team after Paul George requested a trade to the LA Clippers. This brought in a king’s ransom of picks and Shai Gilgeous Alexander. Not wanting to be part of a tank, Russell Westbrook was traded for Chris Paul and picks.

With the OKC Thunder currently in the 3rd season of their rebuild, it feels as though they’re building up their roster with a solid foundation of Shai, Josh Giddey, and Luguentz Dort.

OKC Thunder achieve the oh-so coveted ‘Fetty Wap’ record.

Fetty Wap had the world in a chokehold in 2014 when he released ‘Trap Queen’ in August of that year. The iconic ‘17-38, eh’ has now become quite the achievement in the NBA as reaching that record signifies, well, nothing. Probably just that you’re not that great of a team.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have reached this ‘milestone’ following a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers last night, recording their 38th loss of the season. This is the first time a Western Conference team has done this since the 2018 Sacramento Kings, De’Aaron Fox in his rookie season.

No other team in the NBA this season has a chance to achieve 17 wins and 38 losses. The closest is Indiana as they have 38 losses currently but 19 wins following a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.