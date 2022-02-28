Basketball

“Joel Embiid, you looking at all the free throws you shot?”: Tyrese Maxey tries pulling his teammate’s leg after Knicks game as Sixers MVP gets 27 FT attempts

"Joel Embiid, you looking at all the free throws you shot?": Tyrese Maxey tries pulling his teammate's leg after Knicks game as Sixers MVP gets 27 FT attempts
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"LaMelo Ball is so much like me, man!": Magic Johnson heaps incredible praise onto shoulders of Hornets star after touching on his astronomical work ethic
Next Article
Who won PSL 7: Who won yesterday PSL match final between Sultans and Qalandars
NBA Latest Post
"Joel Embiid, you looking at all the free throws you shot?": Tyrese Maxey tries pulling his teammate's leg after Knicks game as Sixers MVP gets 27 FT attempts
“Joel Embiid, you looking at all the free throws you shot?”: Tyrese Maxey tries pulling his teammate’s leg after Knicks game as Sixers MVP gets 27 FT attempts

Joel Embiid and James Harden’s ability to get to the free-throw line will really become…