“James Worthy and Magic Johnson used to run trains on cheerleaders during halftime”: Lakers legend gets mocked after trying to roast current generation of players

James Worthy does it again, goes off his way to call out current players’ lifestyle when he himself made all kinds of bad choices in his time much like most players of his generation.

Whatever might be the sport, until the end of time there will always be comparisons between players from previous generations and the current one.

That is because that’s what we non-professional athletes do best, talk about the sport. Or we think so. But when players do it, it becomes news.

And generally, it goes in only one direction in basketball. All the players from every previous era believe it was tougher to play in their era compared to the following.

Wilt Chamberlain always used to say it to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kareem must have said it to Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, they both surely said it to Michael Jordan also giving him some proof on the floor. MJ said the same to Kobe Bryant.

And all of them say it to LeBron James and all current players all the time. A certain Lakers legend is at it again.

James Worthy critiques current players and their approach, internet penalizes the man

The Lakers’ great from the 80s, is one of those who always criticize how the game is played today and raves about their own era. Maybe there’s a truth to it.

James Worthy on state of NBA: “All they do is practice threes … get tattoos and tweet”https://t.co/aplBPS0Pjp — 97.1 The Ticket: (@971theticketxyt) May 26, 2022

Possibly, there are so many blowout games in the post-season because of that very reason, threes. This season might cross the all-time record for most 20-point game wins in Playoffs, which was set in 2016. The top-3 seasons are all from that year onwards.

But the rest of Worthy’s statement “get tattoos and tweet” is just him not realizing that he is crying about what privileges he himself missed out on. Who believes if tattoos weren’t a taboo in the league at the time, players like Worthy and Magic still wouldn’t have them? They did several horrendous things.

At least NBA Twitter doesn’t, fans ripped him apart for his silly take.

James Worthy saying this is hilarious cuz him and Magic used to run trains on cheerleaders during halftime https://t.co/NwgovyyUAK — Ahmed🇸🇴/Skylar Diggins I need you lol (@big_business_) May 26, 2022

James Worthy was buying all the pussy he could and Magic Johnson was buying all the bussy he could…what a dynamic duo https://t.co/FJdsVLzU80 — Rocket Man (@WhatIfiWasWhYte) May 26, 2022

Guess James Worthy thinks they’re all James Unworthy — Nathaniel (@truNathaniel) May 26, 2022

James Worthy was busted in a prostitution sting during his time with the Lakers. Drug abuse was a major problem for the league when Worthy played. Modern players are entrepeneurs and socially-conscious leaders that happen to have tattoos and shoot threes. Worthy is a hypocrite. https://t.co/iAJnoi0kSv — D.Ball (@dballbball) May 26, 2022

All thanks to Allen Iverson for removing the taboo around tattoos. And as far as the part where he says ballers are Tweeting all the time, that’s only because of the lack of internet and no social media in his era.

