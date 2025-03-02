Jaren Jackson Jr. Enters the MVP Race: Is He Taking Over as the Main Guy in Memphis?

Once regarded as Ja Morant’s co-star, Jaren Jackson Jr. has made people question who the leader of the Memphis Grizzlies is this season. JJJ arose as “the guy” for Memphis throughout Morant’s absence last year and has only continued to solidify himself as one of the league’s best bigs.

Following a disappointing, injury-riddled campaign that saw the Grizzlies win just 27 games, saying the team bounced back this season would be an understatement. Memphis currently sits at 38-22 and fourth in the West, with much of their success due to the two-way prowess of Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s name has risen in MVP rankings

The NBA’s most recent MVP ladder saw JJJ soar into the top 10 for the first time. The 25-year-old hasn’t slowed down following his second career All-Star appearance and also put himself in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Ja Morant failed to even crack the list’s honorable mentions.

Jackson Jr. has always been a force on the defensive end, but the former Michigan State Spartan has taken his offensive skillset to new heights this season. He is experiencing career-best efficiency as a result.

JJJ is posting career highs in points per game and three-point percentage while remaining one of the league’s most feared rim protectors.

This season, Jackson Jr. is pacing his high-flying teammate in nearly every statistical category. Morant’s 20.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game are the lowest marks since his second season. Ja has remained a solid playmaker with 7.4 assists per game, but the Grizzlies are JJJ’s team this year.

Jackson Jr’s 23.1 points per game are a slight uptick from last season despite taking fewer shots. The seven-year veteran has also managed to chip in with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, although he’s never been regarded as an elite rebounder or playmaker.

What continues to jump off the page for JJJ, though, is his defensive impact, as his 3.0 stocks (steals + blocks) per game remain one of the best marks in the NBA

JJJ is finding himself back in the DPOY fold

While his block numbers are down from his league-leading campaigns in 2021-22 (2.3) and 2022-23 (3.0), Jaren Jackson Jr. has still solidified himself as an All-Defensive lock this season. He ranks seventh in the league with 1.7 blocks per game while also posting a career-high in steals per game (1.3).

It never seemed as though JJJ would have a chance to win his second DPOY award, but Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury opened the accolade up for grabs once again. Currently boasting the second-best odds behind Evan Mobley for the award, another DPOY would only strengthen the speculation that Jaren Jackson Jr. has taken over Memphis.

He is certainly having the most impactful season of his career and has been the main catalyst for the Grizzlies’ return to dominance. However, with a couple of years between Memphis and their last playoff series victory, the postseason will be the real test for the star big man.