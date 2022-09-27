Alex Caruso Wanted to Honor Bill Russell and Stop Wearing No.6 but the NBA Said “No”

Alex Caruso was one of the players who has the number 6 on his jersey – he wanted to change his number for Bill Russell.

The NBA decided to honor Bill Russell by retiring his number all around the league. They are also honoring him by wearing the number 6 patch on every jersey. They also allowed everyone wearing 6 before Bill’s passing to continue wearing it, only new requests would not be requested.

When Alex Caruso decided to honor the late great by changing his number to something other than 6, he was in for a pleasant surprise. The NBA denied his request because his jersey was among the top 75 best-selling jerseys in the league. Top 75! Alex Caruso!

They would have accommodated his request had he raised it well before he did-the season is too close now, and his jerseys have already been selling in droves. This denial also shows how money runs things. A jersey is retired for all intents and purposes unless it makes us money-then it isn’t!

Alex Caruso being top 75 in jerseys sales is mind-boggling – considering how he was just a role player until the Lakers took a chance

Alex Caruso has come a long way from being just a meme – he is now a legit star. He may not be the Zach Lavine type star on the Bulls, but there is no one more hard-working than the bald eagle. Caruso has been the epitome of hard work beats talent, ever since his draft. He did not have luck in starting in the NBA finals, he earned it.

Will he continue his rise, or will injuries derail his growth? That is there to be seen. But he’d only missed a lot of last season because of bruiser Grayson Allen. The Chicago Bulls played like contenders when he played, and dropped off when he was out.

They need him back on the court, to let the offensive masters let them do their thing. He’s like N’golo Kante’ from Chelsea – covers every inch of hardwood there is. NBA top-75 selling jersey this season? Deserves every bit of it!

