“Jarrett Allen is on pace to become only the 4th player in history to achieve a special feat. Much deserved selection”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Cavs big man gets named as the All-Star replacement for James Harden

Ever since LeBron James parted ways with the Cavs, the organization has been a lottery team, failing to advance into the postseason. However, this year, the city of Cleveland will see not one but two of their players suiting up for the prestigious All-Star Game.

With James Harden sitting out with injuries, the league named Jarrett Allen as the replacement to join his teammate Darius Garland on Team LeBron at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Garland and Allen getting selected, mark the 10th time in franchise history that at least 2 Cavs will be playing in the All-Star Game.

NBA Twitter reacts as Jarrett Allen is named James Harden’s All-Star replacement

As soon as the league broke the news, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Jarrett Allen is an All-Star this season. 16.2 PPG

11.1 RPG

66.5 FG% He is on pace to become the 4th player in NBA history to average 15/10 on 65% shooting in a season — joining Wilt Chamberlain, Artis Gilmore and Rudy Gobert. pic.twitter.com/UrlwxtbbIW — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 14, 2022

adam silver selecting jarrett allen over pascal siakam: pic.twitter.com/CMMSWObBLb — alex (@steven_lebron) February 14, 2022

Jarrett Allen replacing James Harden in the All-Star game is weirdly poetic after being traded for one another a year ago. Those guys truly are eternally linked. — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) February 14, 2022

Kevin Love knew. “Hey! You’re a f****** All-Star. You’re a f****** All-Star.” —Kevin Love to Jarrett Allen pic.twitter.com/BVF8SMz5CK — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) February 14, 2022

Congratulations to Jarrett Allen for being named an All-Star. The NBA finally took off the blindfold and saw the light. pic.twitter.com/MMqwq4Q1Ua — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) February 14, 2022

Cleveland fans when they heard Jarrett Allen replaced James Harden pic.twitter.com/SuM8HLpvmK — CarisLeVertSZN🅿️ (@camfromthe216) February 14, 2022

In the midst of the best season of his career, Allen has been putting up career highs in points, (16.2), rebounds (11.1), assists (1.8), steals (0.76), and minutes (32.6). The 6-foot-11 is a huge reason why the Cavaliers have an incredible 35-22 record so far.