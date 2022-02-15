Basketball

“Ben Simmons is in a good place mentally, he just needs to get ready physically!”: Nets’ Head Coach Steve Nash talks about the Aussie star’s debut for the Nets, hypes him up

"Ben Simmons is in a good place mentally, he just needs to get ready physically!": Nets' Head Coach Steve Nash talks about the Aussie star's debut for the Nets, hypes him up
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"He left messages saying the most disgusting things I have ever heard": When Donna Wright called Shane Warne a pervert and unattractive man
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Ben Simmons is in a good place mentally, he just needs to get ready physically!": Nets' Head Coach Steve Nash talks about the Aussie star's debut for the Nets, hypes him up
“Ben Simmons is in a good place mentally, he just needs to get ready physically!”: Nets’ Head Coach Steve Nash talks about the Aussie star’s debut for the Nets, hypes him up

Nets’ Head Coach Steve Nash talks about Ben Simmons, his mental health, what he can…