“Ben Simmons is in a good place mentally, he just needs to get ready physically!”: Nets’ Head Coach Steve Nash talks about the Aussie star’s debut for the Nets, hypes him up

Nets’ Head Coach Steve Nash talks about Ben Simmons, his mental health, what he can bring to the table, and more

The Brooklyn Nets finally managed to stop their 11-game skid. The Nets had been on a losing streak since 23rd January, losing 11 straight games. However, tonight, they blew the Kings out at home, to end this skid. Seth Curry and Andre Drummond made their Nets’ debut and contributed handsomely to the win.

Before the game, we saw Ben Simmons put up some shots with Kevin Durant. It was nice to see the Slim Reaper bonding with his team’s new addition. The two have been in constant communication since the trade a few days ago. Before the game, Steve Nash sat down with the media and talked about Ben Simmons. There he discussed what Simmons can bring to the table, and his mental health.

“Ben Simmons would return once we’re comfortable with his conditioning”: Steve Nash

While with the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons did not suit up the entire season. He claimed it was his mental health and refused to work with the team. However, since he got traded to the Nets, he’s been constantly in touch with the organization, Steve Nash, and KD. Tonight, before the game, Steve Nash gave an update on Simmons, and talked about a potential debut date.

Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “I think he’s in a pretty good state mentally. If we work with him in conjunction to his physical ramp-up to make sure he’s comfortable on and off the floor, I think he’ll be ready to play mentally when he’s physically ready.” — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) February 14, 2022

Carrying on, Nash talked about all that Simmons brings to the table and how he would impact the team.

Steve Nash with a glowing review of Ben Simmons 🎥 from @DavidEarly pic.twitter.com/ucRxR0I8s2 — The Brooklyn Game (@TheBKGame) February 14, 2022

With Kyrie Irving unavailable for 17 of the remaining 25 Nets’ games, the team would like to get Ben Simmons ASAP. However, considering that he hasn’t played this entire season, they would want him to get his conditioning right, and avoid any unnecessary injury.

It would be interesting to see the first time Durant, Irving, and Simmons take the floor together.