“Draymond Green could be returning to the floor that soon?!”: Recent injury report on Warriors star has fans rejoicing and fantasizing about what his return could mean

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green finally shown some light at the end of his long injury tunnel

Draymond Green has been out for so long, it almost seems like many have subconsciously written out the fact that he is even a part of this team. And while we will say that the Warriors have handled themselves relatively well without him, they certainly aren’t quite what they are with him on the floor.

In case you may not be aware, the Dubs star has been suffering from a lower back injury, involving some discs in his spine. And for the longest time, many different insiders had some grave things to say about the severity of his ailment. Heck, some even said that he might have to stay out for more than a whole season. So, all-in-all it seemed like there really was not even a single ray of light at the end of the tunnel.

But now, it appears that things have changed drastically. In fact, the most recent report on the man’s injury could pose him to be back for the Dubs very, very soon.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “As bad as I know he wants to play, LaVine has gotta take care of his body!”: DeMar DeRozan is ready to lead the shorthanded Bulls, suggests his All-Star partner to take a breather

Draymond Green could be back in just 3 weeks for the Golden State Warriors

Yes, at first 3-4 weeks doesn’t exactly sound like the quickest time period. But again, consider that nobody knew that this man would even be back during this season. Compared to seeing a far rustier version of him next season, isn’t this news that much better?

Marc Spears on Draymond on NBA Today: “There might be a little light at the end of the tunnel…I’m starting to hear some optimism that in about 3 weeks he will be back on the court” — Baltej (@Baltej_hoops) February 15, 2022

We will say, since it is a spine injury, we imagine that man will be on a significant minutes restriction. Furthermore, even after he gets back, it’ll probably still take some time for him to look like himself again.

However, if the Warriors can get Draymond Green healthy, and ready before the postseason, their chance to win a championship this season could reach scary levels. And we can’t imagine there is much else in the world that’d make a Dubs fan happier than that.

Also Read: “Ben Simmons spotted shooting some hoops with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn”: NBA Twitter question the mental health status of the former ROTY, slamming him for insulting those with the illness