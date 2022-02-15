Basketball

“Draymond Green could be returning to the floor that soon?!”: Recent injury report on Warriors star has fans rejoicing and fantasizing about what his return could mean

"Draymond Green could be returning to the floor that soon?!": Recent injury report on Warriors star has fans rejoicing and fantasizing about what his return could mean
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Frank Vogel makes everyone on the Lakers roster compulsorily shoot 25 free throws post-LeBron James missing a clutch FT in the loss against the Warriors": The Lakers head coach takes a tough stand
Next Article
"#30 Back!!!": Warriors' Stephen Curry cheers for his brother Seth Curry, as he debuts for the Brooklyn Nets, drops 23 points while donning a #30 jersey
NBA Latest Post
"#30 Back!!!": Warriors' Stephen Curry cheers for his brother Seth Curry, as he debuts for the Brooklyn Nets, drops 23 points while donning a #30 jersey
“#30 Back!!!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry cheers for his brother Seth Curry, as he debuts for the Brooklyn Nets, drops 23 points while donning a #30 jersey

Warriors’ Stephen Curry is excited for his brother Seth Curry, as he returns to a…