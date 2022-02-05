“Jarrett Allen, You’re a f****** All-Star, You’re a f****** All-Star”: Former champion Kevin Love states that the league made a mistake by not making the 23-year old Cavs center an All-Star

Veteran forward Kevin Love lets Jarrett Allen know he’s an All-Star after the Cavs center scores a career-high 29-points with 22-rebounds in a thrilling win against the Hornets.

Friday night’s game between the Cavaliers and Hornets at the Spectrum Center is a top nominee for match of the year. Not only did the game have a wild ending, but was marked with heavy drama and incredible individual performances.

Cavs center Jarrett Allen scored a career-high 29-points, topping it by 22-rebounds, with Kevin Love and Brandin Goodwin joining the party. Love sank two clutch free throws, stealing a W on the road. The former champion scored 22-points in the second half, giving us a glimpse of his old self.

Currently, a top 4 seed in the eastern conference, the Cavaliers are 11 games above +500. The Cavs consist of a young core of big men backed by the veteran leadership of Love. The Cleveland team looks like a solid contender in the east for the first time since LeBron James left in 2018.

With Miles Bridges unable to convert inbound alley-oop, the Cavs would win the game with Love having a special message for Allen.

Kevin Love doesn’t hold his feelings back, proclaiming Jarrett Allen as an All-Star.

Jarrett set a franchise record in the win against the Hornets. The 23-year old deserves to be in the conversation for MIP, currently averaging a 16.2 double-double and 1.4 BPG. The former Texas player is shooting an incredible 67.4% from the field.

However, Friday night’s game against the Hornets gave us another reason why the Cavs are legit. The team gave us a perfect example of how a mix of veterans and young core can work in perfect tandem.

During a post-game interview, Jarrett revealed Love told him that he played his heart out in the win against the Hornets. Love believes the league has made a mistake by not selecting Jarrett for the All-Star game this season.

Fondly addressed as grandpa by his teammates, Love is proving to be one of the great leaders. The five-time All-Star and former champion’s decision to sacrifice by coming off the bench, speaks volumes of him as a player.