“Who reported that the Knicks want to trade me?!”: Julius Randle gets heated with New York reporters about rumors of being on the trading block

Julius Randle gets into it with New York reporters as he asks them for proof on who spread news of the Knicks wanting to trade him.

The New York Knicks of 2021 are a far cry’s away from what they have delved into less than a year later in the ‘22 NBA season. It all starts with the fact that their All-NBA selection in Julius Randle has not looked like an All-NBA player in the slightest with dips in his production across the board.

Last season saw Randle put up nearly 25 points a game on 45.6% shooting from the field, while knocking down a career high 2.3 threes a game on 41.1% efficiency. While his floor spacing was valuable for the Knicks, his biggest improvement was his shot selection and subsequent, improved decision making.

Also read: “It’s absolutely egregious, Kevin Durant, you deserve better”: Stephen A. Smith and the Nets superstar exchange words on Twitter after the ESPN analyst claims KD will be remembered for the guy who left Stephen Curry to join Kyrie Irving

However, with the team struggling mightily on offense with lineups changes and an overall lack of talent on that end, Randle decided to indulge in the traits that used to hold him back from his 2021 self.

With the Knicks slipping and not having any momentum to go off of, a ‘report’ came out that Julius Randle had unofficially requested a trade from NYC.

Julius Randle questions reporters on who the source was.

‘Ballsack Sports’ is a sports media page on Twitter that has duped major publications into writing news reports that are purely based off of satirical humor that is just believable enough to have actual news agencies put them out.

They recently put out a graphic that claimed Julius Randle put in an ‘unofficial trade request’ from the Knicks after having unfollowed them on Instagram. While Randle does not follow the Knicks on Instagram any longer, this most certainly does not translate to him asking the organization for a trade.

Also read: “Shaq wouldn’t have dunked on me with that spin move!”: Charles Oakley promises he would’ve held the Lakers legend off on his signature spin move at his Finals MVP prime

Unfortunately, reporters simply did not care and nonchalantly asked Randle, to his face, about what he thinks of all the trade rumors that have been put out there.

Fortunately for him, he was smart enough to ask the reporters on what source they were getting their information, resulting in them not having a reliable answer.