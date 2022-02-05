“Ayo Dosunmu out here terrorizing grown men of the Indiana Pacers!”: The rookie seals the Bulls win with an emphatic poster in his historic performance

Scoring 15 points and dishing out 14 assists in the win over the Pacers, Ayo Dosunmu recorded the most number of assists in a single game by a Bulls rookie since Kirk Hinrich in 2004.

With guards Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso out with injuries, rookie Ayo Dosunmu is getting more chances to have an impact on the floor. During the Bulls-Pacers clash, the 6-foot-4 guard got much more playing time than he usually gets, and the 22-year-old made sure he gave it his all out there.

Playing 37:14 minutes, Ayo dropped 15 points, dished out 14 assists, and recorded 2 steals on an efficient 66.7% shooting from the field. His 14 assists performance is the most by a Bulls rookie since Kirk Hinrich (14) in 2004.

Ayo Dosunmu tonight: 15 PTS

14 AST

2 TOV That’s the most assist by a Bulls rookie since Kirk Hinrich in 2004. — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 5, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Ayo Dosunmu dunks all over the Pacers to seal the win for the Bulls

Dosunmu also sealed the game with a powerful poster during the dying seconds of the contest. With almost 18 seconds left on the clock, Ayo drove past Oshae Brissett and dunked all over him as well as Terry Taylor.

Here, have a look at the energetic slam.

AYO DOSUNMU JUST CLOSED THE GAME LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/88nCauFSoR — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 5, 2022

As expected, NBA Twitter blew up with all sorts of reactions.

that’s one way to put the game away. right in the Ayhole. pic.twitter.com/HvNgqw3gSG — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 5, 2022

Alright I’m definitely buying a Ayo jersey now 😂😂😭 — BULLSNATION (@KingJuanGaming) February 5, 2022

THATS THE ROY — Ayo Dosunmu Fan Club (@AyoDosFanClub) February 5, 2022

This is the name you gotta look for in the future , he’s special — Cyilcal (@cyilcal) February 5, 2022

Dosunmu does have a lot of potential for being an incredible two-way star in the league. With him coming off the bench, the Bulls really have a strong second unit that could help them in their quest to win an NBA title.