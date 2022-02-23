“Jason Kidd got soft on Luka Doncic, if I was late he would make me run!”: Giannis gets hushed by the Mavericks head coach for outing his strict practice with the Bucks

Jason Kidd hilariously tries to quiet Giannis down as he talks about how the Mavs head coach has gotten ‘soft’ with Luka Doncic.

While Jason Kidd may have a troubling past in terms of his personal life, it’s no secret that he was instrumental in unlocking Giannis’s true potential. He was the one who put Giannis on the ball and made him play point on several occasions. With the Dallas Mavericks picking it up these past few weeks, seems as though Luka Doncic is benefitting from Kidd as well.

While the former Mavericks point guard is lauded for being a solid head coach when given a generational superstar, Mirin Fader’s book exposed quite a bit of the rough practices he put his Bucks through.

Also read: “Kawhi Leonard was smiling like a mad man after dapping up his favorite player at NBA75”: Allen Iverson shows love to ‘The Klaw’ at All-Star weekend

Everything from taking conditioning to a whole new level to essentially, cancelling Christmas one year, Kidd wasn’t playing around.

This may have been tough for the Bucks at the time but Giannis seems to find some levity in those situations looking back as he jokes around with his former HC at All-Star weekend.

Giannis calls out Jason Kidd for going soft on Luka Doncic.

All-Star weekend saw several familiar faces link up in good spirits and seeing Luka Doncic and Giannis together was quite the sight to see. Sure, Jokic and Doncic stole the show but the interaction between Luka Magic and the Greek Freak was just as good.

Also read: “Michael Jordan paid $250,000 to Karla Knafel to keep their affair a secret from the public”: NBA75 legend once tried to hide his affair during his early Bulls championships

J Kidd keeps it straight as an arrow and while he might not be as hard on the Mavs as he was with his Bucks, he’s still not shy to call out his platers. Early December of last year saw him call out Luka Doncic for complaining to the refs a bit too much with Luka owning up to it following Kidd’s comments.

The last 15 games saw the Dallas Mavericks play much slower than the Rick Carlisle days (looking for better shots and refining their half-court game) while shooting nearly 38% from beyond as a team. In these 15 games, Luka Doncic has been averaging 33.3 points on 41.2% shooting from 3-point range.