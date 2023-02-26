“Get You’re A** Home Savannah”: LeBron James Takes A Page Out Giannis’s Book In His Wife’s Comments

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, have an unbreakable bond. Having met one another while studying at rival high schools in Akron, Ohio, the two would soon start dating well before LeBron had even made it to the NBA. Fast-forward to present day and they have been together for over 2 decades now.

Regardless of what ‘The King’ was going through, he always had his family to fall back on. Many have praised LeBron for remaining scandal free when it comes to his marriage as many athletes cannot say the same about themselves once the fame and the money comes along.

Savannah James has been by her husband’s side at every single one of his milestones, including his most recent one where he passed up Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in regular season history. LeBron returns the favor as well, hyping his wife up whenever he gets a chance.

LeBron James posts a hilarious comment underneath Savannah’s Instagram picture

Savannah James is currently in Milan for their Fashion Week that ends on February 27th. She posted a picture of herself yesterday after having gotten styled head to toe by Gucci, leading to LeBron James taking to his Instagram, posting the same image with a supportive caption.

Today’s post from his wife saw James shift the energy quite drastically as he took to her comment section to type out, “Ok now you’re just showing out! Get you’re a** home now and get what you can’t get in Europe!”

Clearly, LeBron James isn’t shy to let millions of Instagram users around the world know that he can’t wait for his wife to get back home to the States to indulge in some ‘private activities’. This is quite reminiscent of another superstar in the NBA who does the same with his partner.

Giannis Antetokounmpo constantly shows love to his partner, Mariah.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has never shied away from letting his partner, Mariah, know that he’s very much into her. Everything from reminding people why he’s called ‘The Greek Freak’ to showing thousands on Instagram live his ‘ring for bl**job’ bell, Giannis has done it all.

Most recently he posted quite the salacious picture of himself with Mariah with the caption ‘Mine’. Of course, this type of content is now expected from the 2x NBA MVP.

