“Hit Grayson Allen With The HEE-HEE”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Mimics Magic Johnson Following Crafty Pass

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been perhaps the most unproblematic Eastern Conference championship contender over the past few years. After signing the ‘Greak Freak’ to a lengthy extension in December of 2020, they won a title for themselves and stayed in their lane for the most part.

While teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets go through a litany of trades and drama (especially the latter), the Bucks seem to be focused on making it work with the guys they have. The trio of Khris Middleton, Giannis, and Jrue Holiday is a title proven squad and they recently had two All-Stars named from their roster.

Giannis, who will be captaining an All-Star squad this year, will be joined by his Bucks teammate, Jrue Holiday, in Utah. The vibes in Milwaukee seem to be pretty good this season. Well, it’s quite impossible for that not to be the case when you have a man like Giannis on your side.

Giannis Antetokounmpo emulates Magic Johnson’s Hee-hee

Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been a ‘comedian’ since making it to the NBA. His postgame pressers usually have him cracking one dad joke or the next. Considering the fact that he’s actually a father now, it makes sense as to why he keeps coming up with hilariously corny puns on the regular.

While today’s venture into Giannis’s world of hilarity wasn’t a dad joke, it was nonetheless the usual banter that he gets up to. While explaining the pass he sent towards Grayson Allen in the corner for a wide open 3, he mimicked the way Magic Johnson said ‘hee-hee’ while explaining his own no-look pass.

The no-look with the HEE-HEE 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/t0JXAFtj91 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 6, 2023

Given that the 2021 Finals MVP is quite the exceptional passer, it’s safe to say that he can make misdirectional passes like this whenever he chooses to.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his dad jokes

Giannis has a whole book dedicated to his dad jokes so it’s no surprise that he has them ready to go during his postgame media availability. Some of his best ones have been ones from his recent seasons as he did try to give a go many years ago but the room usually stayed silent or chuckled out of pity.

“Why did the football coach go to the bank?” pondered Giannis. The answer? To get his quarterback. That’s pretty solid. One that is straight out of his dad joke book is “What do you call a cow on the floor?”. The answer? Ground beef.

