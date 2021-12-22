“Jason Kidd is the most resourceful winner that I’ve ever coached by far”: When Rick Carlisle picked the current Mavs Head Coach as the smartest player he’s coached

Jason Kidd is one of the best passers the league has ever seen.

Jason Kidd was a triple-double machine back in his day. Standing at just 6’4 he had an uncanny ability to gather rebounds. He ended his career as 3rd all-time in the triple-double leaderboard.

However, the most impressive feat of the star guard was his vision on the court. Kidd made the right play almost every trip down the court. He threw alley-oops off the glass, he avoided defenders by putting a spin on the ball, and there may not be a more prolific behind-the-back passer in NBA history.

Kidd saw passes that others didn’t and had the nerve to make passes that others wouldn’t. He led the league in assists 5 times in his career. However, he has 14 seasons averaging over 9 assists per game. Kidd managed to rack up over 12,000 assists in his career which ranks him 2nd overall.

When asked about his vision, Kidd attributed his vision to playing soccer in his childhood. Kidd told NBA.com – “Soccer is a very pass-oriented game. You have to pass, and you have to pass in small areas. It’s passing and movement, being able to move after you pass.”

Jason Kidd’s championship year coach Rick Carlisle has nothing but words of praise for the master floor general.

Jason Kidd was a part of the 2010-11 Mavs championship roster coached by Rick Carlisle. In an episode of ‘NBA Open Court – Coaches Edition’ Rick Carlisle is asked about the smartest player he has coached. The former Mavs coach had an immediate response, naming Jason Kidd.

Rick continues to share a story citing the former all-star’s sharp presence of mind on the court.

“We played a game vs Atlanta a few years ago. We’re down 2 with under a minute to go. Mike Woodson is out on the court like three steps giving instructions. Jason sees it and goes in intentionally and hits Woody, knowing it will be a technical foul on the coach. So they call a technical. Jason hits the free throw, and we steal the game”

However, he doesn’t stop praising Kidd there. He compares the former rookie of year’s vision to that of Celtics-legend Larry Bird. “I put him right up there in Bird’s category.” Kidd’s basketball IQ helped him flourish on both ends of the floor. His understanding of set-plays and his ability to anticipate the opponent’s moves allowed him to pile up over 2600 steals in his career.

Jason Kidd is clearly one of the smartest players in the NBA. It is only fitting that Dallas Mavericks offered him the role of head coach. Luka Doncic can learn a lot from the star guard’s experience and knowledge.

