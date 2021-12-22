“Stephen Curry, this is all your fault!”: Steve Kerr illustrates the Warriors legend’s impact on the NBA and basketball by citing how 10-year-olds now only shoot 3-pointers in pickup

Wardell Stephen Curry II is widely credited with changing the game of Basketball and is considered to be the greatest shooter in NBA history.

The NBA has been revolutionized by Stephen Curry with his remarkable marksmanship and also his ability to be a threat the moment he crosses half-court.

Steph Curry recently moved past Ray Allen on the all-time three-pointers list and sits outright at the top. Curry reached the feat in 511 games lesser than his predecessor. The two-time MVP has been in fine form this season and has led the Warriors to the top of the Western Conference so far.

Also, Read – “If you’re the Jet? what does that make me now”: Kevin Frazier beats Kenny Smith and Candace Parker in the popular segment ‘race to the board’ on Inside the NBA

The Golden State Warriors visited the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden last week and clinched a tight game on the back of a Steph Curry 30 piece performance.

Curry hit five 3-pointers and added a one-handed scoop shot in the final minute to help the Warriors snap a five-game losing streak against the Celtics, one game after breaking Ray Allen’s 3-point record at Madison Square Garden.

Curry has made it acceptable for players to take deep shots from well beyond the arc and now teams are taking more and more three-pointers each year.

Steve Kerr addresses the impact of Stephen Curry on Basketball and credits him with changing the game

The NBA has broken the record for three-pointers attempted in each of the last ten seasons and Steph Curry is the sole reason for such a change.

Curry has helped bring back the art of ball handling and players nowadays are taking more shots off the dribble, attempting step-back shots, trying to make Hollywood passes, and breaking players’ ankles with silky movement.

Steve Kerr is one of the biggest fans of Steph Curry and has repeatedly addressed the impact of Curry on the game. Prior to the kickoff of the Warriors vs Celtics game, Kerr noticed 10-year-olds playing and observed their game for a while.

Steve Kerr said he saw a great example of how Steph Curry changed the game while watching 10-year-olds play before the game in Boston: “About seven-straight possessions, these 10-year-old kids launched 3-pointers, and I turned to Steph and I said, ‘Steph, this is all your fault.’ pic.twitter.com/gU5Rw910zf — Spam (@warriors4ly) December 22, 2021

Also, Read – Nah, it wasn’t Kevin Durant. It was LeBron James going to Miami that ruined basketball! Former Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert opens up about his views on Lakers superstar’s infamous decision to switch to the Heat back in 2010.

Kerr was not surprised to see the 10-year olds heaving threes from distance for a certain period of the game. The Warriors head coach turned to look at his All-star guard and complained jokingly that it was all his fault.

Curry has changed the way players approach games now. Everyone from pick-up games and training sessions is looking to imitate the Three-time NBA Champion – just like Michael Jordan was the role model for many budding talents back in the day. Steph has revolutionized NBA for the better or worse and will leave a permanent mark on the game of basketball.