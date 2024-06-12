Jason Kidd’s Mind Games Are Inadvertently Fortifying Boston Celtics’ Offense

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Following the Boston Celtics’ Game 1 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the ongoing NBA Finals, Jason Kidd seemingly indulged in some gamesmanship. In a press conference ahead of Game 2, he anointed Jaylen Brown as the Eastern Conference Champions’ best player. Kidd’s statement had merit, considering Brown dropped 22 points, six rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and two assists in Game 1 while guarding the best player on the Mavs side, Luka Doncic.

Advertisement

However, journalist David Aldridge (and others as well) labeled this seemingly sincere praise an attempt to stir the pot. He deemed it as an effort to ‘Divide and Rule’ by pushing superstar Jayson Tatum, who is usually dubbed the best player on the Boston side, to be more selfish in the subsequent games to reclaim his title as the team’s MVP.

Celtics veteran Al Horford called the Mavericks head coach ‘sneaky,’ concurring with Aldridge that it was an attempt to drive a wedge between Tatum and Brown.

If Kidd deliberately attempted to push the forwards to alter their games in Game 2 with his statement, it did not work. Both stars played just like they did in Game 1, with Brown playing a critical role on both ends of the floor and Tatum continuing in his role as a facilitator.

Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday assumed the role of the leading scorer of the team, helping the Celtics take a 2-0 lead in the Finals. Holiday’s performance made the job of selecting a Finals MVP even more harder if the Celtics do end up winning the series.



Tatum was even more unselfish in Game 2 than he was in Game 1. He constantly harassed the Mavericks by driving to the rim and causing their defense to collapse before dishing out an assist to a wide-open shooter. The 26-year-old finished the game with 12 assists, seven more than he managed in Game 1.

Therefore, the forward proved that the Celtics are completely uninterested in individual awards. Instead, they are as united as ever to get it done for the team, making the right plays necessary to have the best results.

Kidd’s alleged attempt to break the Celtics’ harmony may have prompted the Mavericks head coach to give Brown his flowers. But he didn’t hesitate to give Tatum his dues as well.

Jason Kidd showered Jayson Tatum with praise as well

Following the Celtics’ Game 2 win, Jason Kidd had no choice but to acknowledge that Jayson Tatum was just as critical to the Celtics’ success as Jaylen Brown. He even labeled the forward as ‘one of the best players in the world.’

Mavericks’ Jason Kidd on Celtics’ Jayson Tatum: “He’s one of the best players in the world.” — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 11, 2024

The Mavericks head coach’s alleged attempt to push Tatum to play more selfishly did not work in Game 2, but that could change in Game 3. Center Kristaps Porzingis, who has been exceptional through two games, has suffered a rare injury that has jeopardized his participation in the remaining games.

Kristaps Porzingis after his media availability. His status is unknown after news broke of a serious injury that occurred in Game 2. #nbafinals #Celtics pic.twitter.com/kCUOofDFnC — Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) June 11, 2024

If Porzingis, who is averaging 16 points, five rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in this series in only 22 minutes per game, is out for Game 3 and beyond, the onus will fall on Tatum and the rest of the team to increase their output, especially on the offensive end.

KP’s efficient shooting was critical in negating the Celtics’ horrendous 32% conversion rate from beyond the arc in this series. But with him out, they likely won’t be able to get away with another poor three-point shooting display.

Tatum has performed exceptionally well as a facilitator, but hasn’t shot the ball well in the Finals. He has converted only 12-of-38 shot attempts, a disappointing display that hasn’t affected the team due to Brown, Holiday, and Porzingis’ efficient shooting.

However, the center’s absence will force the forward to take more shots and if his poor form continues, the Mavericks could find a way back in the series.