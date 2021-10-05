“Vaccine Wigs bout to be better than Kevin Durant!”: NBA Twitter goes crazy as Andrew Wiggins yams an absolutely nasty one on Yusuf Nurkic with Stephen Curry watching

NBA Twitter reacts as Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins has a nasty highlight against the Portland Trail Blazers

A lot had been made of Andrew Wiggins not taking the vaccine early on the offseason.

According to the player himself, he was refusing the shot, due to medical reasons, and hoped to get the exception from the NBA. However, after his request was declined, the man was forced to take it, and is now fully vaccinated.

The consequence? Well, the player is now available for all of the Warriors’ games during this preseason, and upcoming season.

Speaking of the preseason though, the Warriors recently played the Portland Trail Blazers as part of their schedule. And let’s just say, while Wiggins didn’t play much, there was one moment that had the fans going absolutely crazy on Twitter.

Let’s get into it.

NBA Twitter reacts as Andrew Wiggins puts Jusuf Nurkic on a nasty poster

We all knew Andrew Wiggins had bounce, but he yammed this one on Nurk with authority!

Oh wait, you haven’t seen the highlight? Well then, take a look at the tweet below.

May we have a moment of silence for the Blazers center’s soul, please?

Jokes aside though, this dunk was absolutely incredible. And when something like that happens, you already know NBA Twitter is going to react to it.

Vaccine Wigs — _( ) (@shamon_x) October 5, 2021

that vaccine got this man moving different — cameø (@basicallyicam) October 5, 2021

Vaccine turned him into a mad man — NyThris_ (@NyThris_) October 5, 2021

Better than Durant — (@tsunamibrother) October 5, 2021

This was far from the only good thing he did during the game. The man had 13 points in just 16 minutes during this game.

After being Mr. Consistent for the Warriors last season, it seems that Andrew Wiggins is looking to elevate to a higher level. And to that we say, keep it up Maple Jordan!

We can’t wait to see how much you’ve improved since the end of last season.

