Basketball

“Vaccine Wigs bout to be better than Kevin Durant!”: NBA Twitter goes crazy as Andrew Wiggins yams an absolutely nasty one on Yusuf Nurkic with Stephen Curry watching

"Vaccine Wigs bout to be better than Kevin Durant!": NBA Twitter goes crazy as Andrew Wiggins yams an absolutely nasty one on Yusuf Nurkic with Stephen Curry watching
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
“Taking the Universal Championship would be the biggest moment” – Former WWE Champion wants to take Roman Reigns down
Next Article
"Don't understand how Chris Paul is a point less than Kyrie Irving?!": Stephen A Smith talks to Ronnie 2K about the 'Point God' and his NBA 2K22 rating
Latest Posts