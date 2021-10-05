“Go back to looking for Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid!”: Raptors fans savagely heckle the 76ers on a sensitive topic during their recent preseason game

Toronto Raptors fans continue their savagery as they roast the Philadelphia 76ers about Ben Simmons’s missing status

We are now in NBA preseason, and Ben Simmons has still not reported to the Philadelphia

The franchise recently even announced that they won’t be paying the player anymore if he doesn’t return to the team. But apparently, the point guard has been unfazed by it so far.

The result? Well, the 76ers now enter games without their long-time starter at the one (or the four). And well, during their first preseason match against Toronto, let’s just say the Raptors fans did not let the franchise forget it.

Let’s get right into the savagery.

Toronto Raptors fans ask the Philadelphia 76ers about the whereabouts of Ben Simmons

Raptors fans aren’t strangers to being arguably the most savage in the NBA. In fact, it’s a part of their routine at this point.

You add to that the fact that the NBA had been gone for quite some time now, and well, you get the ultimate form of savagery from the fans in Toronto. Take a look at the tweet below.

Raptors fans chanting “Where’s Ben Simmons” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UEU6AbZbev — Gautham (@gpadmaku) October 5, 2021

Jesus Christ.

To be fair, it isn’t as bad as the time they cheered when Kevin Durant went down with his Achilles injury. But damn, you really can’t give this fanbase an inch.

Otherwise, they’ll bring all that smoke and a bag of chips… even if it’s just the preseason.

