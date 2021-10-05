Basketball

“Go back to looking for Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid!”: Raptors fans savagely heckle the 76ers on a sensitive topic during their recent preseason game

"Go back to looking for Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid!": Raptors fans savagely heckle the 76ers on a sensitive topic during their recent preseason game
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Don't understand how Chris Paul is a point less than Kyrie Irving?!": Stephen A Smith talks to Ronnie 2K about the 'Point God' and his NBA 2K22 rating
Next Article
"Golden State Warriors attempted 69 3-pointers?!”: Dennis Scott left stunned after Stephen Curry and co. attempted the 2nd most threes in a game during the preseason win vs Blazers
Latest Posts