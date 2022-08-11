Jay Williams roasts Kevin Durant for serving ultimatum to $8.9 billion worth businessman over next NBA move

Former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Jay Williams weighs in on Kevin Durant delivering an ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Post Kevin Durant demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, things have only got uglier between the two parties. While KD’s exit seems inevitable, he doesn’t get to decide the terms and conditions. GM Sean Marks and co are in no hurry, looking to get the best deal possible.

A recent report stated that the Nets superstar had reiterated his trade request, informing Tsai to choose between him or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. Unfortunately, this didn’t work in favor of the Slim Reaper, with the Alibaba co-founder making a strong public statement.

In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say. Story: https://t.co/W1voNf9MDC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2022

Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) August 8, 2022

Billionaire Tsai debunked the notion that Durant could hold the Nets hostage. From the looks of it, management is ready to wait till training camp. Thus making it a turmoil situation for the two-time champion, as if he decides to sit out, it could mean irreparable damage to his image.

Also read: Billionaire and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai snubs Kevin Durant on Twitter

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Get UP, former NCAA champion Jay Williams addressed the recent development of the KD-Nets saga.

Jay Williams calls Kevin Durant’s ultimatum a flex.

Having built an empire worth $8.9 billion, Joe Tsai isn’t one to bend down to threats or warnings. The Taiwanese-born Canadian businessman isn’t alien to a crisis, something ESPN analyst Jay Williams echoed during a recent segment of the show Get Up.

.@RealJayWilliams weighs in on Kevin Durant’s trade request 👀 “You tell me a scenario where you have delivered an ultimatum to a billionaire where it typically works out in your favor. … I think it was a flex.” pic.twitter.com/v0zKWNxsxF — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 10, 2022

The former Duke sensation also revealed inside information about KD having developed a tag of being unreliable amongst many GMs in the league. Thus ideal scenario for the four-time scoring champion would be to stay in Brooklyn, which isn’t a bad option.

Also read: $177M contract worth Ben Simmons had Kevin Durant fuming for leaving Nets group chat