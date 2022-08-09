Billionaire and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai snubs Kevin Durant on Twitter

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai comes out in support of his front office, providing fans assurance.

It’s been a turmoil time for the Nets organization, struggling to stay afloat with a crumbling roster. What many expected to be the beginning of a new era of basketball in Brooklyn turned out to be a complete bust. GM Sean Marks had assembled one of the greatest offensive teams in American sports history.

Co-founder of Alibaba and Nets owner Joe Tsai was nothing short of generous while building the Nets roster into championship contenders. According to Forbes, the Taiwanese-born Canadian businessman has an estimated net worth of $8.4 billion.

Shockingly, the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden played a mere 16-games together. What followed a series of controversies, leaving owner Tsai and co in a helpless situation. It’s sad news for hoop fans in Brooklyn, who envisioned their team to compete for a championship.

Post Harden forcing himself out, KD and Kyrie have decided to follow suit post two years at Barclays Center. While Durant’s future remains uncertain, Kai hopes to be a Laker in the upcoming season. A recent report suggested that Durant had a meeting with owner Tsai.

In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say. Story: https://t.co/W1voNf9MDC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2022

Nevertheless, Marks and co are in no hurry and are looking to get the best deal possible, as owner Tsai tweets in support of his workforce.

NBA Twitter reacts to Joe Tsai assuring fans.

It’s an unfortunate situation for Tsai, doing everything possible to make the Nets a championship contender, giving in to almost every demand. Thus it’s disheartening to see the 58-year-old undergo this kind of turbulence, who recently tweeted the following.

Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) August 8, 2022

Nets governor Joe Tsai defends organization after KD reportedly told Tsai to choose him or GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash pic.twitter.com/G1fDWcCISs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 9, 2022

With Joe Tsai backing Sean Marks and Steve Nash, this feels like a pivotal moment for the Kevin Durant sweepstakes eventually reaching its conclusion. We’re officially six weeks away from training camps beginning. — Evan Sidery (@esidery) August 9, 2022

Nets governor Joe Tsai voiced his support Monday for the front office and coaching staff after Kevin Durant told Tsai to choose between him and the team’s GM and coach. Their meeting was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by ESPN. https://t.co/XjeGM9t5Dj — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2022

It looks like Tsai might have already made his decision between Durant or Marks and Nash.

