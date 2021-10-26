“LaMelo Ball will be the face of the league, not Ja Morant!”: Jay Williams makes a bold take about the upside of the Hornets rising star over the Grizzlies point guard

Former NBA player Jay Williams argues that Hornets star LaMelo Ball has a higher upside than Ja Morant

The Charlotte Hornets have suffered their first defeat this season, losing to a very good Celtics side 129-140 in overtime.

Despite the loss though, it seems that LaMelo Ball kept his streak of good games going on this one, recording 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists, while shooting 7 of 14 from three-point range. Though we must say, he could’ve played a tad bit better as he did also have 6 turnovers, and shot just 368% from the field.

Moving on though, even in just his second year, the massive potential of the Ball brother is starting to stare us right in the face. And it seems that’s statement stands especially true with Jay Williams.

Let us explain.

Jay Williams picks LaMelo Ball over Ja Morant based on future upside

LaMelo Ball and Ja Morant already rank pretty highly when it comes to point guards in the league. Both players can score at will, and make incredible plays for their teammates. And most of all, both individuals are winning players, that have shown the ability to lead a team.

So, if you had to choose between the two, who would you pick? Well, for Jay Williams, the answer seems obvious. Peep the clip in the tweet below.

.@RealJayWilliams would take LaMelo Ball over Ja Morant 🤔 “LaMelo Ball might end up becoming the face of the league.” pic.twitter.com/JHRMHPXcro — First Take (@FirstTake) October 26, 2021

We won’t lie, we’ve always loved us some LaMelo Ball. Ever since the very first game of his rookie year, and even a little bit before that, we have been very excited for his future, for quite some time now. However, we have to disagree here.

Yes, Melo could potentially be the better pick between him and Ja Morant. However, the latter has shown that he can do it in the postseason as well, something the Ball brother hasn’t had the chance to prove just yet.

It’s definitely close. However, as things stand, we’d personally go with Ja ourselves.

