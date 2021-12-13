“Jaylen Brown could indeed be headed out of Boston!”: NBA Insider reveals the atrocious situation Celtics are in and what the future could hold for their star duo

NBA Insider reveals the truly terrible condition of the Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown duo inside the Boston Celtics

The Lakers may be in a bad condition this season. And while their historic rivals in the Celtics may laugh at them for it, frankly they aren’t doing much better. Actually, it’d be more accurate to say they are doing far, far worse.

Boston currently sits 11th in the East, as opposed to Los Angeles’s 6th in the West. Furthermore, the team holds a dismal record of 13-14 and has only won 4 of its last 10 games, while losing all of its last three.

Amid all this, you, of course, have the curious case of the Celtic’s not-so-dynamic duo, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Season after season, many have speculated, that for the franchise to truly take a leap, one of the two has to be traded, with Jaylen Brown almost always getting the ax in hypotheticals. However, fans of the C’s usually agreed that the upside of both these players ultimately outweighs the downside of their overly similar games, hence reasoning keeping the two together. And the thing is until recently, this seemed to be how it was going to play out.

But apparently, everything is quickly turning sour in the Celtics camp, to the point where the duo itself may not want to stay together. How do we know, you ask?

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Insider Jake Fischer reveals that it may be the beginning of the end for the union of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

If you’ve been following the Celtics this season, you know there have been problems other than just how these two players are going to play together. There has reportedly been conflict in the team’s locker room on multiple occasions. And the thing is, at one point, it almost seemed like the whole team was better off for it, as they started to win games again.

However, any hopes that may have been garnered by that may just have been completely crushed. Take a look at the tweet below.

“I think this is definitely the beginning of the end for the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown pairing…I think sometime in the next 12-18 months we’re really going start to hear conversations about the future of Boston with Jaylen Brown heading out the door.” – @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/LSbr7HXVyq — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 13, 2021

For us personally, we actually think these two can play together on the same team. Heck, they could even take what Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are doing together on the bulls as a point of reference.

Frankly, the only difference between the two duos’ playstyles is that Tatum and Brown are far more isolation-heavy, and hence, a lot less willing to give up the ball.

And going by that, who knows what even a slight change in style could do for this team? If they play their cards right, another conference finals appearance wouldn’t be inconceivable.

However, before all that happens, could we see this duo wearing completely different jerseys?

It seems that only time will tell.

