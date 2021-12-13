“No one harnesses Sports Science like LeBron James!”: Health expert praises Lakers star for his knowledge of sports science amid MVP level performances by the 37-year-old

The longevity and consistency LeBron James is showing in year 19th of his basketball career are unbelievable to even some Health Experts.

There are only a few athletes who can deliver consistently on the biggest of stages for more than a decade. Even rare are the athletes who perform great, make records, and win trophies in some of those 10-15 years they play. Then comes LeBron James.

The Lakers star in his 19th season in the NBA will be 37 years of age in a few days. But he is still one of the top performers in the league. Although he has been in and out of line-ups in the last two seasons a little more, his athletic prowess and consistency on the court still amazes fans and experts equally.

There are doubters as well, who think “Is This the End of LeBron James as We Knew Him?”. But how could the Washed King miss an opportunity to disappoint them? As he did it once after his first season with the Lakers, LeBron James might again be thinking of leading the Purple and Gold to yet another championship this season.

His fitness would play a major role in that becoming a reality. After Sunday night’s game, experts think that the 4-time Champ has it sorted.

A Health expert is impressed with LeBron James’ knowledge of Sports Science

LeBron James has been averaging 29.8 points, 8 assists, and 7.3 rebounds a game in the last 8 games. In the game against the Orlando Magic, he got a 30-point triple-double with two outstanding chasedown blocks.

After the game, he credited his son for inspiration and a 12-hour rejuvenating sleep for the astonishing show he put up. A Doctor in Physical Therapy (DPT), Dr. Rajpal Brar, founder of 3CB Performance & TheInjuryInsight.com, was in awe of James’ understanding of Sports Science.

Got asked for more details in the post game and said he was able to sleep from 12a to 8a, had breakfast, and then slept from 830a to 1230p. — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) December 13, 2021

His understanding of his body, the millions he spends on it to maintain the level, is new to the basketball world. Every player looks up to him to have a similar trajectory.

There’s one more sportsman, but in another sport, who’s at a somewhat similar timeline with the King, Cristiano Ronaldo. They are just the two athletes, performing at the highest level for 18+ years in two of the most tolling sports.