Basketball

“DAMIAN LILLARD WOULD HAVE TO BE STUPID TO NOT LEAVE!”: Blazers fans vent as the franchise continues its tailspin into NBA obscurity

"DAMIAN LILLARD WOULD HAVE TO BE STUPID TO NOT LEAVE!": Blazers fans vent as the franchise continues its tailspin into NBA obscurity
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Marcus Smart playing vs Milwaukee Bucks? Celtics release illness report for All-Defensive Team member
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"DAMIAN LILLARD WOULD HAVE TO BE STUPID TO NOT LEAVE!": Blazers fans vent as the franchise continues its tailspin into NBA obscurity
“DAMIAN LILLARD WOULD HAVE TO BE STUPID TO NOT LEAVE!”: Blazers fans vent as the franchise continues its tailspin into NBA obscurity

Fans on Twitter have clearly had enough as Portland Trail Blazers continue to lose in…