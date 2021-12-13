“DAMIAN LILLARD WOULD HAVE TO BE STUPID TO NOT LEAVE!”: Blazers fans vent as the franchise continues its tailspin into NBA obscurity

Fans on Twitter have clearly had enough as Portland Trail Blazers continue to lose in the NBA

So… is Damian Lillard the villain now?

To fans from other fanbases, we recognize the fact that the statement sounds absurd. But frankly, if you heard the noise coming from the Blazers camp, you’d be asking the same question.

But yes, while, Dame hasn’t exactly been himself, the buck doesn’t really stop with him, does it? Hell, it doesn’t even stop with just this season.

Year after year, this franchise has failed to surround, what is an elite backcourt, with the right talent. There were even opportunities to go big with a CJ McCollum trade for Ben Simmons on more than one occasion, which frankly, we can see doing more good than harm. Instead, who did they bring in this past offseason?

No offense to the man, but no matter how bad Simmons gets, Cody Zeller would never be the better option. And yet, here the Blazers are!

The franchise currently stands 11th in an open West, with a record of 11-16, and a 5 game losing streak as the cherry on top. With all that playing on their minds, you can probably guess the dark place Portland fans are in right now.

And so, without further ado, let’s jump into all that misery, shall we?

Portland Trail Blazers fans speak on Damian Lillard while continuing to mourn over their franchise through memes

Ah yes, mourning in the ways of the interwebs. Beautiful, isn’t it?

Directing this ride to the topic here, recently Rob Perez, popularly known as ‘WorldWideWob’ posted this on Twitter.

Blazers fans therapy session.

Let it all out.

This is a safe place. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 13, 2021

And as you’d expect, the replies came in streaming in.

Being a fan of this team is depressing as hell. pic.twitter.com/hh981rFVlC — Jusuf Nurkić Burner 🎄 #TradeCJ | (5-8) (11-16) (@bosnianbeast_27) December 13, 2021

I don’t know why they wanna hang onto Dame so badly … they’re never winning with him — ☘️ (@FanMahome) December 13, 2021

This is where dames loyalty gets him — chef curry (@baby_face_goat) December 13, 2021

As fellow sports fans, we’ve all definitely been in that dismal cave that Blazers fans are trapped in right now. And to them, we would like to extend our sincerest condolences, along with wishes of luck.

For your sakes, we hope this isn’t a sink to the bottom that puts even the Titanic to shame.

