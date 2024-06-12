Jaylen Brown Naming WNBA Legend Whom He’s Learned From Draws Isiah Thomas’ Attention

Like many other NBA stars, Jaylen Brown is a huge promoter of women’s basketball. In fact, he even revealed that he developed certain aspects of his game after being influenced by Teresa Weatherspoon, a WNBA legend. And upon seeing the 27-year-old’s admission, Detroit Pistons icon, Isiah Thomas couldn’t help but be alleviated by the entire interaction.

Advertisement

Thomas found it inspiring how Jaylen Brown spoke about the importance of women’s basketball in his game. He was soon seen sharing the clip in question on his Instagram story.

Isiah Thomas shares Jaylen Brown’s love for women’s basketball pic.twitter.com/uYKRuCIAUK — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) June 11, 2024

In the video, the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals MVP is heard talking about women’s basketball and how female athletes have similar skill sets as the players in the NBA. Additionally, he highlighted the impact that Teresa Weatherspoon has had on his career.

“I love watching women’s basketball. I think the only difference is maybe, you know, athleticism and strength. But skill level and all that stuff is there. It’s dope, you watch the game, you learn different tactics. I’ve trained, I’ve worked out with female basketball players – Teresa Weatherspoon,” Brown stated.

Brown lauded the Hall-Of-Famer’s tenacity on the defensive end and also spoke about the passion with which she played the game – both traits that he admitted to incorporating into his game.

“When I first got into the league, defensively she get’s after it like no other, everybody knows that. Her passion for the game, that I always appreciated. So, shoutout to Spoon,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ Sports (@gqsports)

Apart from being the one to present her during the Hall-of-Fame ceremony in 2019, Isiah Thomas also worked alongside Weatherspoon during his tenure as the team president of the New York Liberty. Hence, IT’s association with her could be another reason for him to add the clip to his story.

Jaylen Brown has been the best player during the ongoing NBA Finals. While he has been exemplary, as usual, with the rock in his hands, it has been his defensive performance that has left the basketball world impressed. Evidently, having imbibed several defensive-oriented traits from Weatherspoon, Brown has been benefitting at the NBA’s biggest stage.