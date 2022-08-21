“Jaylen Brown or Black Noir?”: NBA fans go crazy over $10 million Celtics star’s insane offseason workout

Jaylen Brown isn’t taking it easy in the offseason after a disappointing Finals loss. The Celtics star is grinding hard during the offseason.

Brown just had his best run with the Boston Celtics this year. Season after season, Boston found themselves tantalizingly close to making the Finals.

They finally got over the hump this year. Boston beat Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the Finals for the first time in the Tatum-Brown era.

However, they ran into a Warriors team that wouldn’t settle for anything less than a championship this year. The experience they had over Tatum and Brown showed in the Finals, as they won in six games.

Regardless of the result, the season was a resounding success for Brown and the Celtics. They’ll be hungry to make it back to the Finals this year after knowing they have the talent to get there.

Jaylen Brown dunking on Giannis is a thing of beauty🔥 pic.twitter.com/iokvLjvEzP — Celtics Direct (@CelticsDirect) August 16, 2022

Jaylen Brown shows off his crazy offseason workout

Brown was perhaps the best player for the Celtics during the 2022 Finals. Tatum wasn’t having the best shooting performances, and Brown found it in himself to step up.

He averaged the most points per game for Boston during the series at 23.5. Tatum was a smidge behind at 21.5, but he did so at a much worse shooting percentage at 36.7 compared to Brown’s 43.1

Brown will look to continue to progress in his career this upcoming year. He averaged over 20 ppg for the third straight year last season, and now, he’ll look to step into the NBA’s elite group of players.

The step starts with his commitment to keeping in shape during the offseason. A video of Brown’s offseason workout went viral recently, and fans are losing their mind.

Jaylen Brown been on his underwater grind 💪 @FCHWPO (via lucapadua/IG) pic.twitter.com/VtQRADbw0q — Overtime (@overtime) August 20, 2022

Fans were thrilled to see Brown working so hard in the offseason.

Jaylen Brown or Black Noir? pic.twitter.com/qZH7nk78x7 — Dem Boyz Nation (@DemBoyzNation) August 20, 2022

Get outta here. That’s insane!!! — Isaac Dobles (@isaacdobles) August 20, 2022

