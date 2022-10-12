Jaylen Brown Randomly Reshares Dutch European Parliament Member’s Anti-Vaccine Tweet

Jaylen Brown is first a basketball player, but also very socially conscious. His retweet about anti-vaccines shows the same.

The NBA is home to some truly great minds. The likes of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and more have all left their intellectual mark on the league.

Another such individual of similar, if not greater intellect is Jaylen Brown. The Boston Celtics forward was gifted both as a student and an athlete, taking up graduate courses and even being offered a NASA internship during his college days.

Being the intellectual that he is, Brown is also very socially conscious and strives to use his platform to promote social justice. As seen with one of his most recent retweets.

Jaylen Brown randomly retweeted an anti-vaccine post from a Dutch European Parliament member

The age of social media has drastically changed the way people view the world. More and more individuals are becoming socially aware.

The same goes for Jaylen Brown. However, he recently retweeted something from a source that can only be described as out of the blue.

Brown retweeted the above post from Dutch European Parliament member Rob Roos. The post in question discussed the COVID-19 vaccine from the point of view of anti-vaccers.

It isn’t strange for Jaylen to be tweeting about the same, considering his refusal to confirm his own vaccination status. However, one cannot deny that the source and timing are quite random.

Jaylen Brown became one of the first athletes to sign with Donda Sports

Continuing on his trend of questionable and spontaneous decisions, a while back it was revealed that Jaylen Brown had become the first athlete to sign with Donda Sports.

Donda Sports is owned by the ever-controversial musician Kanye West. West’s take on political and social issues has often landed him in trouble. Jaylen Brown’s commitment to Donda attracted disapproval.

Brown is joined by NFL superstar Aaron Donald. It is believed that Kanye brought in the Celtics guard, as he was impressed by his work both on and off the court.

