Jaylen Brown Says “The Damage Is Done” After the City of Beverly Hills Apologized for Ruining His Event

A wild incident took place over the weekend, and we are not talking about the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown was hosting a pop-up event at a Beverly Hills home to help promote his 741Performance brand and spark discussion within the community. Unfortunately, the event was shut down by the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Why was it shut down? Apparently, Brown and the homeowner were required to have a specific permit to hold such a gathering at a private residence. But here is the thing. Brown did have the permit. While speaking to the media about the incident, he suggested that the city of Beverly Hills shut it down because of the content being offered at the pop-up.

The Beverly Hills Police Department later released a statement apologizing to Brown and the homeowner, admitting they were completely in the wrong. It seemed as though the issue had been put to rest. However, Brown was not ready to forgive so easily. He quote-tweeted the apology and delivered a savage response for the world to see.

“Thank you for apology @BeverlyHillsPDbut Damage is already done, and I can’t recreate that moment again, and what about resources / partners lost ? In a moment that was supposed to be celebrated, you embarrassed me and my brand @741Performance,” Brown wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Brown has every right to throw shade at the police as much as he wants. The fact that all the proper protocols were followed and the event was still shut down speaks volumes about Beverly Hills. Either he is right, and this was intentional, or there was a blatant error made, which is just as bad.

Sure, human error exists, and things can slip through the cracks at times. But situations like this happen far too often in this day and age, particularly in America, which has shown itself to be a mess more than a few times. Brown is one of the most educated and outspoken activists in the league, so do not expect him to stay quiet about this anytime soon.

Controversy has a funny way of amplifying the very thing it tries to quiet, and now more people know about 741Performance than they did before the police showed up. If Brown channels that frustration the way he usually does, this will not be remembered as a setback.

It will simply be another chapter in the story of the Boston Celtics star, who has no problem turning obstacles into momentum, just like he has done on the court in the absence of the team’s face, Jayson Tatum.