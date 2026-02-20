Jayson Tatum Afraid to Burden the Celtics Upon Return From Injury, Per Chris Haynes

When Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon during the 2025 playoffs, the expectation was that he would miss the entirety of the 2025-26 campaign. However, a miraculous recovery may be on the cards, and he could return to action in the coming weeks, heading into the playoffs. That said, the Boston Celtics star may not be mentally ready.

There are multiple hurdles Tatum needs to clear before he laces up his NBA boots again. He must pass a physical exam, undergo a mental assessment, play full-court 5-on-5 with contact, and receive final clearance from the team. It is a lot to go through, and he understandably may not be able to complete the process before the end of the season.

Insider Chris Haynes recently revealed how Tatum told him personally that when he returns, he wants to come back as a star, not a fraction of himself.

“He wants to come back as Jayson Tatum, the star player. And he does not want to be a hindrance… He doesn’t want to come back and apply a road block to the Celtics,” Haynes reported via NBA on Prime.

It makes sense given how the season has gone for the Boston Celtics. Even without Tatum, they’re currently the #2 seed in the East. They definitely miss their star player, but at times, it doesn’t seem like they need him.

All of this has taken the pressure off Tatum to return, and the team has followed suit. “The Celtics are not pressuring him, and I was told Tatum doesn’t feel any pressure from the Boston Celtics,” Haynes said.

Haynes added that Tatum told him he would come back when he is certain he’s ready to return. “I’m working hard and working vigilantly to put myself in a position where if I can come back, I will be physically and mentally ready,” Tatum told Haynes.

Achilles injuries are among the most serious in sports, so it makes sense that the NBA champion is taking things slowly. It would not be surprising to see him miss the season altogether, even though it is encouraging to see his ambition to get back on the court.

At the end of the day, Tatum still has a long road ahead before he returns to action. Asking him to come back during the most competitive months of the season also seems unfair. For now, let’s see what Brown can do with the keys to the car and how far he can take this Celtics roster in the playoffs.