“Zion Williamson really got his revenge on RJ Barrett”: When the Pels star blocked the Knicks star after getting dunked on in the Duke’s Scrimmage

Back in 2018, during Duke’s Blue-White Scrimmage, Zion Williamson send RJ Barrett’s shots back to the stands after getting dunked on.

Long before Zion Williamson was a menace at the NBA level, he was an incredible talent at Duke. Averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals, 1.8 blocks, on 68% shooting from the field in his lone year as a Duke Blue Devil, Zion was an absolute problem for college defenders.

Playing under the legendary Coach K, “Zanos” had a pretty successful year, with numerous jaw-dropping plays every other game. Several highlights come to mind when talking about his outstanding year – it was his famous block against Virginia, that one time when he almost deflated the ball with his fingers, or his numerous dunks, or that one time when Zion’s feet literally burst out of his shoes.

And one of his more marvellous plays came even before the 2018-2019 college season had started, where teammate RJ Barrett was on the receiving side of an embarrassing block from Zion.

Zion Williamson rejected RJ Barrett’s shot after getting dunked on

During the Duke team’s Blue-White Scrimmage, RJ Barrett managed to dunk the ball amid the traffic in the paint and hit Williamson on his head while swinging from the rim.

A couple of plays later, Zion got his revenge when he handed RJ one of the most embarrassing blocks he must’ve ever received, sending it all the way back to the stands.

Here, have a look at the play.

Fortunately for Barrett, that was the only game he had to face the wrath of Zion that year.