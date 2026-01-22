Jaylen Brown Should Be the Frontrunner to Win MVP: Chris Bosh

Before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, the Boston Celtics had been completely written off. People had assumed that their season was over once Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. What’s worse, they traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, which seriously depleted their depth. However, none of those losses has seemed to deter the progress of this team, and Jaylen Brown can take all the credit for that.

Brown has been one of the better players in the NBA for quite some time. The 6-foot-6 forward has earned four All-Star selections along with an All-NBA Second Team nod in 2023. Although the majority of the basketball community has penciled him in as the second-best player on the Celtics, he also boasts an ECF and an NBA Finals MVP under his belt.

That is quite an extensive resume for a second option. However, Brown has never been tasked with the responsibilities of the number-one. As a result, once Tatum went down with his injury, the assumption was that Brown wouldn’t be able to fill his shoes. He has since proven that it is far from the case.

Brown is currently having the best season of his NBA career. Through 40 games, he is averaging 29.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Most importantly, he has been leading the Celtics to wins. Boston currently sits at the second seed with a 27-16 record.

It’s absolutely remarkable how great Brown has been this season. Thankfully, the masses haven’t turned a blind eye to his performance, as he was recently named an All-Star starter. However, Chris Bosh believes the accolades shouldn’t stop there.

“Can we give Jaylen Brown some credit?” Bosh said on NBA Showtime on NBC. “He should be the MVP. I think he’s the frontrunner in my opinion.”

Chris Bosh has Jaylen Brown as his MVP front runner “Can we give Jaylen Brown some credit! He should be MVP. I think he’s front runner in my opinion. Hes playing amazing basketball. Nobody slotted Boston to be 2nd and Jaylen to be playing the way he is” pic.twitter.com/AAB2vHhXDZ — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) January 22, 2026



An endorsement of Brown in the MVP conversation is quite a mighty claim. Nonetheless, the numbers support Bosh’s argument. Brown has been excellent and certainly deserves recognition. Unfortunately, getting the MVP award won’t be easy.

According to the recent KIA MVP Ladder, Brown is ranked fifth behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Victor Wembanyama.

“He’s playing amazing basketball. Nobody slotted Boston to be 2nd and Jaylen to be playing the way he is,” Bosh, however, argued.

Meanwhile, the Celtics continue to look like a formidable foe in the East behind Brown’s heroics. If Brown continues to perform at this rate, who knows, Brown might just edge ahead of the competition.