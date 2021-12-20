“Dame made this little fan’s Christmas!”: Damian Lillard makes an adorable gesture to a courtside fan holding up the Blazers star’s banner

Damian Lillard gave the Memphis Grizzlies their first L following a recent win streak. But he was a lot more considerate to a fan of his.

One of the media storylines this year has been the purported decline of the 6-time All-Star. Damian Lillard started the season off in the worst form of his professional career, after all.

The man who was basically a walking 30-bomb-a-night guarantee started the year off in the low 20s. In fact, Dame was below 20 points per game well over 3 weeks into the season.

However, we all know at this point what the All-NBA Team regular can achieve when he’s at his best. Dame reminded us all of his potential with a 40-burger against the Charlotte Hornets. His performance helped Portland break a 6-game losing streak then.

And with another momentum-deciding game going down to the wire again, Damian Lillard held his nerve to lead the Blazers to another clutch victory. Dame finished the game with 32 points on 19 shots and 12 free throw attempts.

Also Read – “Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best offensive bigs the NBA has ever seen”: The Timberwolves star is already among the best shooters in the history of NBA

There was a point during the game when it seemed he had reaggravated an abdomen injury. This was after Dame got hit in the midsection by an inadvertent knee from Kyle Anderson. But once he got back in the game, Dame showed no signs of more discomfort.

Damian Lillard makes a fan’s night at the FedEx Forum

Damian Lillard is such a popular player that he has fans all over the country. In fact, he even has fans in a city whom he helped to keep out of the playoffs in the NBA bubble.

The Portland Trail Blazers posted an adorable video of a young fan clutching a poster with the following words written on it: “All I want for Christmas is to meet Dame.” This kid was luckily seated near the tunnel from where the players enter towards their locker rooms.

As the game finished, Dame walked past this particular kid and saw the poster in his hand. A true fans’ player, the superstar scorer graciously dapped up the young kid, making his Christmas for 2021 a whole lot more palatable and memorable.

Also Read – NBA Starting lineups tonight: Is Trevor Ariza playing vs Chicago Bulls? Lakers release injury report for veteran forward