Basketball

“Dame made this little fan’s Christmas!”: Damian Lillard makes an adorable gesture to a courtside fan holding up the Blazers star’s banner

"Dame made this little fan's Christmas!": Damian Lillard makes an adorable gesture to a courtside fan holding up the Blazers star's banner
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Avoided a major injury … got good news that I avoided surgery": Lakers star Anthony Davis is relieved and in good spirits after avoiding a major injury
Next Article
BBL 2021-22: Sydney Thunder sign Pakistan's pacer Mohammad Hasnain for ongoing Big Bash League
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James just cried his way out of a turnover!": NBA Twitter reacts as the Lakers' superstar gets an obvious out of bounds call overturned
“LeBron James just cried his way out of a turnover!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Lakers’ superstar gets an obvious out of bounds call overturned

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James just complained his way out of a turnover, and NBA Twitter…