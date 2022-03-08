Basketball

“Shaquille O’Neal had the bounce and speed but not the endurance that Wilt Chamberlain had”: Phil Jackson perfectly broke down the difference between the Lakers legends

“Shaquille O’Neal had the bounce and speed but not the endurance that Wilt Chamberlain had”: Phil Jackson perfectly broke down the difference between the Lakers legends
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Still getting headlines, these stories!": When Kevin Pietersen condemned Michael Vaughan's views on his IPL contract in 2009
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Shaquille O’Neal had the bounce and speed but not the endurance that Wilt Chamberlain had”: Phil Jackson perfectly broke down the difference between the Lakers legends
“Shaquille O’Neal had the bounce and speed but not the endurance that Wilt Chamberlain had”: Phil Jackson perfectly broke down the difference between the Lakers legends

Phil Jackson talked about what he believed to be the difference between Shaquille O’Neal and…