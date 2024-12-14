Jalen Brunson Relishes “Dream Come True” Moment with Triple H, Reminisces About Longtime WWE Fandom

Knicks star Jalen Brunson spent his whole life training to chase his dreams of becoming an NBA player, and he eventually turned it into a reality. But it wasn’t the only dream from his childhood that he was able to realize. Jalen grew up an avid WWE fan, specifically a fan of legendary wrestler Triple H. In the latest episode of his Roommates Show, he finally got to meet the current Chief Content Officer of the WWE and relished the moment with a lot of nostalgia.

At the opening of the show, Brunson took some time to express his gratitude to Triple H. He seemed almost emotional when he said,

“This is a dream come true. I’ve been a big fan since I was eight years old.”

Triple H then asked Brunson where he grew up. The 28-year-old replied that he was raised at a bunch of places due to his dad’s (former NBA player Rick Brunson) stints in different cities. But he followed the iconic wrestler’s shows wherever he went.

Brunson also credits Triple H as one of the reasons why he fell in love with wrestling. The iconic ‘Suck It’ chop became a specialty for Brunson, even getting him in trouble a few times.

He also played the WWE video game series. He played once at a friend’s place, and immediately got hooked.

However, this isn’t the only WWE dream Brunson was able to check off his bucket list.

Brunson’s appearance on SmackDown

Earlier in June, Brunson made a surprise appearance on SmackDown. It marked his first appearance on the show and a full circle moment, considering he grew up diligently watching it.

The Knicks star took his NBA rivalry and brought it to the wrestling ring. He faced off against Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton in an intense showdown.

The New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton have a stare down! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Z6KRwMlP49 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 29, 2024



Their appearance on SmackDown came shortly after their matchup in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals. Brunson and the Knicks left with the short end of the stick as the Pacers won in seven games. He looked to exact his revenge on wrestling’s biggest stage.

Haliburton rushed to the ring to assist Logan Paul by grabbing a pair of brass knuckles. In an immediate response, Brunson jumped out of his seat and squared off with the All-NBA guard.

The 6-foot-2 guard sided with LA Knight, eventually jumping into the ring against Haliburton and Paul. The conflict subsided with little to no violence as Haliburton walked out of the ring. As a result, Brunson had the entire WWE crowd at Madison Square Garden cheering for him.

A feeling he’s familiar with but in a different setting.