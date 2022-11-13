Jaylen Brown speaks out in support of Kyrie Irving after latest statement from Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai

Jaylen Brown is toeing a fine line in taking the side of Kyrie Irving in response to Joe Tsai’s latest statement on the situation.

The NBA prides itself on being the most inclusive league among the Big 4. Every franchise does a lot of social work in its own jurisdiction and worldwide.

In light of this, it is quite obvious why Kyrie Irving was dealt with a suspension after promoting a movie called Hebrews to Negroes. This is a movie that promotes antisemitic beliefs and Holocaust denial.

Irving is currently on an indefinite suspension lasting a minimum of 5 games. The last of these was played yesterday afternoon, in which the Nets beat the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena 110-95.

Also Read – “I’m so happy Kyrie Irving apologized last night”: Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless debate the Nets superstar’s recent apology

Kyrie is yet to finish some of the remedial steps he was mandated to carry out by the Nets’ front office.

However, he has support coming in from the National Basketball Players Association, in which he’s a Vice President. Jaylen Brown, who’s also a Vice President and a former teammate of Irving, has been watching the developments on this issue closely.

Jaylen Brown takes on Nets owner Joe Tsai, throws weight behind Kyrie Irving

Speaking to the New York Post during their win yesterday, Joe Tsai made a telling statement on Kyrie’s suspension status:

“He has to show people that he’s sorry. What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

This is after Irving met with Tsai and his wife Clara this week in a fruitful fashion. It seems the Alibaba executive is still not enamored with how his All-Star point guard has conducted himself in the wake of this controversy.

Jaylen Brown made a tweet following the Celtics’ win over the Detroit Pistons – a game that he missed with an injury.

This response is alarming for multiple reasons https://t.co/LCIEERpNYF — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) November 13, 2022

Also Read – How Kyrie Irving’s Career Earnings Have Taken a $16 Million Hit Over 12 Years

Brown seems to be taking the same stance as LeBron James on this issue. The Celtics superstar has stayed close to Kyrie despite Irving’s acrimonious exit from Boston 3 summers back. The two definitely seem to have each others’ backs, showing their friendship every time they share the court.

Jaylen Brown takes pride in his inclusive attitude and social work, as he should. But it seems he’s going to be fighting a losing battle for standing with Kyrie Irving on this particular issue. Making anti-semitic statements is definitely not a wise action in 2022 AD.