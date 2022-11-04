“I’m so happy Kyrie Irving apologized last night”: Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless debate the Nets superstar’s recent apology

Shannon Sharpe is still not giving up hope that the NBA’s biggest recent problem child Kyrie Irving will mend his ways.

When Kyrie Irving first came into the league, he was celebrated for his beautiful basketball style. But in the last 5 years and change, his reputation has gone for a toss.

His debacles started with the numerous times he tried to be a proponent of flat-earth theories. His pseudo-intellectual talk may have won him some fans, but they’ve lost him the majority of them.

Most of all, he’s now getting piled on for being totally obtuse about his recent anti-Semitic comments that have hurt Jews’ sentiments worldwide. It is being reported that Nets owner Joe Tsai wants to wash his hands off Irving.

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless debate Nets star’s 5-game suspension

Shannon Sharpe has always batted a 1.000 when it comes to Kyrie Irving and his misdemeanors. This time, however, Sharpe has decided to hand the Duke product the benefit of doubt.

Speaking about Kyrie’s Twitter post, Sharpe was very even-keeled:

“I’m so glad, so happy that he came to his senses. Or someone around him had the better judgement to say ‘This is the right thing to do!'”

“I’m hopeful that Kyrie has learned his lesson. The suspension is only 5 games, and he comes back and he plays basketball. They’ve been losing but he’s been playing phenomenal basketball.”

Given his Hall of Fame NFL career, one would always expect such analysis from Shannon Sharpe. He’s been the voice of reason when it comes to any topic unrelated to LeBron James.

Irving has missed 128 games since joining the Brooklyn Nets as a 2019 free agent. He’s only played 111 out of a possible 239. It’s time for him to come good on his promises in what promises to be a roller-coaster season for the Nets.

Kyrie’s suspension starts this evening with the Nets’ game in Washington.