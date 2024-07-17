Jaylen Brown’s Controversial Bronny James Take Defended by Former NBA Stars

Jaylen Brown‘s comment about Bronny James during the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Boston Celtics in the NBA’s Summer League tournament in Las Vegas spread like wildfire on social media. Cameras caught him telling his girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick that the guard wasn’t ready to play in the NBA but would get a roster spot due to his father, LeBron James. Some felt his comments were harsh and unnecessary, but the Gil’s Arena crew claimed he had the right to make them.

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin suggested that his take about Bronny is being blown out of proportion. He argued that Brown probably has the same opinion about plenty of players already plying their trade in the NBA. He said,

“Jaylen Brown, if he said it like he don’t think he is a pro, I’m pretty sure he feels that way about other people. He might feel like that way about somebody on his team. There are 449 other players in the NBA.”

Former Milwaukee Bucks star Brandon Jennings opined that much of the backlash towards Brown came from envious men who were jealous that he was hanging out with Gondrezick and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. He said,

“You know what that clip was for? That’s for every guy that can’t get a bad chick, they ain’t got a bag, and they had nothing bad on their hop, that’s how we talk as athletes.. That’s all it is, it’s just some jealousy.”

Rashad McCants added that the comments went viral due to the existing discourse around Bronny. He claimed that his comments wouldn’t have been discussed as much had it been about another player struggling to leave their mark in the Summer League.

While Brown’s comments caused an uproar, his take was spot on. The young guard’s performances so far have been stunningly underwhelming. Even analysts who backed Bronny are now casting doubts on his ability.

Skip Bayless skeptical about Bronny’s chances in the NBA

Skip Bayless has been a fierce advocate of Bronny since he declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. He backed him to be a good 3-and-D option, but the Summer League has changed his opinion. He confessed that watching the rookie struggle has been unbearable.

He claimed that Brown was perhaps trying to impress the ladies beside him with his comments. However, he admitted that his expectations from the 19-year-old had lowered. On UNDISPUTED, the veteran analyst said,

“Maybe he’s [Jaylen Brown] trying to impress the ladies, beside him, [but he says] he’s not a pro. I get that. it’s just a flash judgment off a few minutes of Summer League action. But, I must admit. I have gone from trying to evaluate Bronny as ‘how good can he be, how quickly?’, to, ‘Can he play?”

Bronny’s dismal performances in the Summer League have been a major talking point over the past week. The guard wasn’t expected to set the world on fire. However, his inability to buy a three-pointer and his poor stat line has strengthened the discourse that he’s nothing but a beneficiary of nepotism.