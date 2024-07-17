Reacting to Jaylen Brown’s Viral Take, Skip Bayless Says He is Unsure if Bronny James Can Actually Play

Things aren’t looking too great for Bronny James at the moment. He may have the potential to one day be of the caliber of an NBA player, but right now, he just isn’t showing it. In fact, while he was sitting courtside at one of his games, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown seemed to even flat out say that the Lakers’ rookie isn’t a pro. And Skip Bayless couldn’t help but agree a little.

Advertisement

Previously, Bayless staunchly sided with James Jr.’s camp. However, as he admitted on Undisputed, it has become harder and harder to watch the player with every passing game. He then talked about how he still believes that the young man will look a lot better with better players around.

Skip couldn’t help but point out that Bronny just hasn’t been as aggressive as he needs to be in the Summer League, something that will need to change in a hurry.

“It’s tearing me apart watching his games. They are getting harder and harder to watch because I am pulling for him… I am clinging, maybe desperately clinging to the notion that if you put him with better players, he will look better… It’s attack mode for everybody on the floor, because everybody is trying to make a statement in a brief amount of time. You’re playing for your life”

Jaylen Brown said “I don’t think Bronny is a pro” 😳 pic.twitter.com/ywavJ4mzMU — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) July 16, 2024

Bayless then addressed Jaylen Brown’s alleged comments, and how he can’t blame him for believing what he seems to have said.

“Back to Jaylen Brown. If he did say that, and I’m pretty sure he did say that, I get it. Because this is his first glimpse, he is sitting courtside, he’s seeing it firsthand… And all of a sudden, Jaylen Brown turns, maybe he’s trying to impress the ladies, beside him, [but he says] he’s not a pro. I get that. it’s just a flash judgment off a few minutes of Summer League action. But, I must admit. I have gone from trying to evaluate Bronny as ‘how good can he be, how quickly?’, to, ‘Can he play?’

.@RealSkipBayless is starting to get worried about Bronny James: “I’ve gone from trying to evaluate Bronny as ‘how good he can be’ to ‘can he play?’” pic.twitter.com/f5CI0ribXl — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 16, 2024

He may sound a bit harsh, but Bayless is right on the money with his take. While Bronny James is still just 19 years old, he is yet to show any consistent proof that he is good enough to play in the NBA. Fortunately for him, especially considering that LeBron James is his father, Bronny will get all the opportunities in the world to show that he belongs.

Earlier, Bayless clearly pointed out the reason behind his poor performances.

Skip Bayless believes Bronny James just isn’t putting in effort in the Summer League

In theory, Bronny James should be great on defense and shooting from deep. After all, this is what scouts from around the league believed. He even boasts the athleticism and the IQ to do it. So, why hasn’t this shown up on the court yet? Well, if Skip Bayless is to be believed, it’s due to a complete lack of effort from the 19-year-old. During a previous episode of Undisputed, he said,

“He’s not playing as hard as I thought he was going to play. I don’t see all out from him every play. I don’t see anything on offense at all. He doesn’t initiate much at all.”

While James Jr. has been a bit unlucky, he must also shoulder some blame for his poor performances so far.