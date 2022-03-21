“Jaylen Brown’s tweet is the magic spell”: The Celtics are 18-3 since the infamous tweet from Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown really has shifted his energy as he puts up 30 points and 6 rebounds against the Denver Nuggets.

Manifestation is real, just ask Jaylen Brown! The NBA all-star has willed the Boston Celtics into red hot form since late January.

The Celtics had a big win against the Denver Nuggets tonight, steadily climbing the ladder in the eastern conference. This win puts them just one game behind the second seed.

The source of the win is perhaps the galvanization of the team’s morale and their superstars’ scorching form. The superstitious, however, will believe in something else.

Brown’s tweet the source of magic? Or are the Celtics for real?

Jaylen Brown last 3 games: 30 PTS | 3 3PT | 63 FG%

30 PTS | 3 3PT | 61 FG%

26 PTS | 2 3PT | 43 FG% The Celtics are 18-3 since this tweet. https://t.co/52vOnNXoAM pic.twitter.com/VIgKby8Zmm — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 21, 2022

Ever since Jaylen Brown tweeted “The energy is about to shift”, the Celtics have been on an absolute tear. They have an outstanding record of 18-3.

The Celtics have seemingly risen from the ashes. The team is firing on all cylinders and they look like legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference.

We can attribute this scintillating form to the stars stepping up and showing their mettle. But perhaps, it is fine to indulge in superstition or two.

Jaylen’s tweet, which by all means was cryptic, has seemingly turned the wheels of fortune in their favor. Brown himself has been on a tear.

His stat line in tandem with fellow superstar Jayson Tatum has helped the Celtics solidify their campaign. Today, both stars put up thunderous poster dunks.

As the playoff picture continues to take shape, we are in for a dazzling finale. The Boston outfit will look for redemption.

Spurred by their red hot form, they will most certainly look to clinch the east and perhaps add banner no. 18 to the rafters.